The UAE Government approved amendments in January 2021 allowing specific categories of foreigners to acquire Emirati nationality

Scientists applying for UAE citizenship must meet strict criteria, including a minimum number of years of active research experience

The UAE allows naturalised citizens to retain their original nationality under the amended citizenship law

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the conditions under which foreign scientists can qualify for Emirati citizenship, with active research experience and institutional backing among the key requirements.

In January 2021, the UAE Government approved amendments to the Executive Regulation of the Citizenship and Passports Law, opening a pathway for select categories of foreigners, along with their spouses and children, to obtain Emirati nationality.

UAE announces how long foreign scientists must work to be eligible as citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

One notable provision in the amended law allows naturalised citizens to keep their original nationality.

UAE Citizenship: Experience Requirements for Scientists

One of the categories of people eligible under the amendment is scientists, and the conditions for their eligibility were clearly defined.

A qualifying applicant must be an active researcher working within a university, a research centre, or the private sector.

They are also required to have at least 10 years of practical experience in their field, along with a demonstrable contribution to that area of work, alongside other key conditions.

Additionally, the applicant must obtain a letter of recommendation from a recognised scientific institution based in the UAE.

Aside from scientists, other categories of people eligible include investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists, and individuals with creative talent such as intellectuals and artists.

How UAE Citizenship Process Works

Acquiring UAE citizenship is not an open application process. According to the official UAE government portal, citizenship can only be granted through the Rulers' and Crown Princes' Courts, the Offices of the Executive Councils, and the Cabinet, based on nominations made by federal entities. Individuals cannot apply directly on their own initiative.

The 2021 amendments represent a significant shift in how the UAE approaches naturalisation, traditionally one of the most restrictive in the world.

By creating structured pathways for high-value professionals and creatives, the country has signalled its intent to attract and retain top global talent across scientific and intellectual fields.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng