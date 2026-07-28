Ozonna, son of Anambra Governor Charles Soludo, shared a video dancing with his parents on Tuesday, July 28, 2026

The governor and First Lady Nonye Soludo joined their son in what fans quickly called a full family endorsement

The post sent social media into a frenzy, with followers reacting to the surprising family moment

Anambra Governor Charles Soludo and his wife, First Lady Nonye Soludo, have become unlikely social media stars after their son Ozonna posted a video of the three of them dancing together.

Ozonna, who goes by the nickname "Baby Oku" online, shared the clip on Facebook on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, captioning it with a proud boast about having his parents join him on the dance floor.

Governor Soludo and wife’s spotted in their son Ozonna's new dance video. Credit: ozonna

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"The people's president baby oku was joined by The Governor & First Lady of Anambra to dance the international national anthem big flex. #BigFlex."

The video quickly caught fire online, with fans amused to see the governor shedding his formal image to share such a lighthearted moment with his family.

Governor Soludo Joins Son's Dance Challenge

Ozonna, who recently reunited with his family after missing his sister's graduation, has built a reputation for candid and entertaining content.

His decision to rope the governor and first lady into his latest post has only added fuel to his growing online presence.

Fans flooded the comments section with a mix of laughter, admiration, and playful jabs at the family's willingness to go along with Ozonna's antics.

Reactions trail Governor Soludo and his wife’s presence in Ozonna's new dance video. Credit: ozonna.

Source: Instagram

The dance video of Governor Soludo and his wife bonding with their son Ozonna is below:

What Fans Said About Ozonna's Video

Angel Chika wrote:

"Ozonna Ozo baby😅 you have succeeded in dragging everybody into this😂"

Emmanuel Idowu Bello commented:

"U wan turn popsy to dancing governor"

Livinus Amarachi Ireoha reacted:

"You still carry that ur adamma hand bag go meet oso soludo ehhh"

Drinkmore Emekus shared:

"Papa supports, Mama supports, Umunna supports. Then, why are you crying 🤣🤣"

Maxwell Odama wrote:

"Big Flex family, mama got tired. Ozonna to the world, Baby oku on fire 🔥."

Jessica Ojoma Emmanuel said:

"Make Una dey yeye unasef dey go. I dey my farm"

Precious Melody added:

"Omo eeh 🙆😀😀 na today I confirm say I no go take anything on social media serious again... So Ozonna knew what he was doing and be deceiving us all this while chaii 🥱😀😀... I be think say he don kolo not knowing it's his own pattern of content creation"

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng