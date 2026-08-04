Nigerian comedian Mazi Okeke broke down on camera after revealing his fiancée cheated on him

Okeke disclosed he paid her school fees from 200 level to final year and built a house for her parents

His emotional confession video sparked a fierce debate online about love, money, and expectations in relationships

Nigerian comedian Mazi Okeke has gone viral after filming an emotional, tearful confession on Monday, August 3, 2026, in which he revealed that his fiancée had been unfaithful to him despite the enormous financial sacrifices he made on her behalf.

Okeke spoke directly into the camera in a visibly distressed state, pausing frequently and struggling to hold himself together. He admitted up front that he doesn't normally bring his private life online, but said the betrayal was too overwhelming to stay silent.

Comedian Mazi Okeke opens up about his investment on fiancée after she cheated on him. Credit: princedstn

Source: Instagram

According to the comedian, he sponsored his fiancée's university education from her 200 level all the way through to her final year. Beyond that, he set up a shop for her and went as far as building a house for her parents, all before they were even married.

"I invested my life, my money on this girl," he said. "How stupid I was. Because I believed."

Okeke added that he had more to say but was too emotional to fully open up at that moment, hinting he would share more details the following day.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that comedian Mazi Okeke admitted that spending N15m on imitating Ebuka Obi-Uchendu suits.

Comedian Mazi Okeke faces criticism after opening up about his investments on his fiancée. Credit: princedstn

Source: Instagram

Watch Mazi Okeke's emotional confession on Instagram:

Fans React to Mazi Okeke's Confession

The video quickly attracted tens of thousands of views and sparked a polarising debate on X, with people divided between sympathy and blunt criticism.

@nuh_Ikedi wrote:

"No matter what you do for a woman, if she wants to cheat on you, she go cheat on you. Gehgeh keep saying it and we all think he doesn't know what he is saying. Stop investing in a woman who doesn't invest in you."

@monalisa_julie offered a different perspective:

"Have you tried to think about why she cheated, let's not just blame her yet."

@Mohammedofori1 was more sympathetic:

"Indeed you've have been very stupid my brother but I don't blame you because you were swimming in love but you know just get yourself together and trust me everything will be fine. Everyday life goes on."

Mazi Okeke defeats Sabinus during game

Legit.ng also reported that Mazi Okeke sparked hilarious reactions online after sharing a video showing his bottle flip challenge with colleague Sabinus.

The video captured the moment the entertainer successfully landed a bottle on a flat surface after several attempts.

The two had bet some money, and Sabinus ended up parting with about one million naira of his hard-earned money.

Source: Legit.ng