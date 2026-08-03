Popular Islamic musician Ere Asalatu found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a video of him performing inside a Celestial Church went viral

The Fuji singer was captured entertaining the congregation and praising Jesus Christ during the live performance

Nigerians have been divided over the clip, with some defending his appearance and others questioning the decision

Nigerian Islamic musician Alhaji Abdul Kabir Bukola Alayande, popularly known as Ere Asalatu, is currently trending online after a video of him performing at a Celestial Church event surfaced on social media.

The clip, which has been making the rounds across multiple platforms, shows the well-known Fuji artist on stage, delivering an energetic performance before a church congregation.

Ere Asalatu trends after controversial performance at church gathering. Credit: @ereasalatu

Source: Instagram

The sight of an Islamic singer entertaining guests at a Christian gathering immediately caught people off guard and set off a wave of debate online.

Ere Asalatu Praises Jesus During Performance

What intensified the controversy even further was a particular moment in the footage where Ere Asalatu could be heard showering praises on Jesus Christ while performing.

That single moment appeared to be the flashpoint that pushed the video into viral territory, drawing in thousands of reactions from Nigerians with sharply different opinions.

Ere Asalatu has built a reputation as one of Nigeria's distinctive musical voices by fusing Islamic-themed lyrics with Fuji rhythms and gospel-influenced sounds.

His style has often drawn comparisons to celebrated gospel Fuji artiste Yinka Ayefele, largely due to his rich instrumentation and the inspirational quality of his delivery.

Nigerians Divided Over the Viral Clip

Reactions to the video have been anything but uniform. A significant number of social media users rallied behind the singer, arguing that attending and performing at a church event was not something that warranted outrage.

They framed his appearance as a gesture of religious tolerance and an example of peaceful coexistence between Nigeria's two dominant faiths.

On the other side, critics were less forgiving. Many felt the performance was at odds with Ere Asalatu's public identity as an Islamic musician, and that praising Jesus Christ on stage crossed a line that should not have been crossed.

The back-and-forth between both camps has kept the conversation alive, with fresh opinions continuing to emerge across various platforms.

Watch the video of Ere performing at a Cele church:

Netizens react to Ere Asalatu's viral video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@azeezibrahim3 said:

"This guy is not serious from the start. You claim u are islam musicians this kind occasion u should haven't go there, when did u see Tope Alabi and others invite to mosque and perform. Since you are singing about islam if its fuji Artist i dnt have problem about that."

@Observant247 said:

"All these things can only happen in CELE sha cause I don’t understand. It’s only best you attend and not sing than fooling like this. A chorister is a minister FFS."

@TommycCoal said:

"That cele fit ask traditional worshipper to come preach for them . They aren't part of us."

@segment235 said:

"I’m very sure if Christian do this all those fake Alfa for don come out and curse by now."

Islamic singer Ere Asalatu under fire over unexpected church appearance. Credit: @ereasalatu

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi speaks on interfaith marriages

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi shared his take on interfaith marriages between Christians and Muslims.

The influencer argued that marriage between Christians and Muslims contradicted God's plan, as such unions stifle spiritual growth, lack biblical alignment, and could also leave children confused.

According to the writer, when it comes to marriage, God only cares that his commandments be followed, which is not being entangled with unbelievers.

Source: Legit.ng