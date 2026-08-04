Seun Kuti broke his silence on why he walked out of Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding ceremony

The musician's early exit had fuelled speculation that he stormed off after an MC compared Wizkid to his late father Fela Kuti

Seun addressed the controversy while speaking with Fuji singer Malaika, revealing where he was actually headed

Seun Kuti has finally set the record straight after his early departure from Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding ceremony sparked a wave of online speculation.

The TikTok couple tied the knot over the weekend, with Seun among the guests in attendance.

Seun Kuti sets the record straight on alleged wedding walkout drama. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

A clip that circulated shortly after showed the son of the late Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti leaving the event before it wrapped up, prompting reports that he was furious after an MC allegedly made a comment suggesting Wizkid is bigger than Fela. In the footage, Seun could be heard remarking that he was "in the wrong place."

Seun Kuti Addresses the Walkout

Speaking during a session with Fuji singer Malaika, Seun dismissed the narrative that had taken hold online.

He explained that he simply left the wedding to head to the Shrine, the iconic Lagos venue that serves as a monument to his father's legacy, and that bloggers ran with a distorted version of events.

He even took a light jab at the frenzy his exit caused, asking whether he should have made a whole performance out of leaving.

"I left the wedding to go to the Shrine, and these bloggers twisted things, saying I was angry. Maybe I should have danced out of the ceremony," he said.

Seun Kuti denies claims he angrily left Peller’s wedding celebration. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

The Wizkid-Fela Beef in Context

The timing of the incident placed it squarely in the middle of an ongoing feud between Seun and Wizkid's fanbase.

Seun had previously called out Wizkid FC for repeatedly dragging Fela's name into music debates, arguing that labelling any contemporary artist the "new Fela" reflected a shallow understanding of what his father represented.

The tensions deepened after Wizkid publicly declared himself bigger than the late Afrobeat legend and questioned whether Seun had any standing to speak on his father's behalf.

On a different note, Davido had lent his support to the Kuti family by attending a tribute event honouring the late Fela Kuti in Los Angeles during Grammy weekend, joining Fela's children, including Femi, Yeni, and others, to celebrate the legend's enduring impact.

What the video of Seun addressing Peller's wedding controversy:

Billionaire gifts Peller, Jarvis mansion at wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis received a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding gift from billionaire King Ochacho.

The businessman revealed that his children insisted on the lavish present because they see Peller as an inspiration to their generation.

An emotional Peller expressed deep gratitude, recalling how his casual invitation to King Ochacho turned into a life-changing surprise.

Source: Legit.ng