Dangote Industries and Sinoma International have signed an over $800 million agreement to expand the Itori cement plant in Ogun State

The expansion will help meet Nigeria's growing cement demand, increase exports across Africa and create more jobs and foreign exchange earnings

Dangote said the project supports the company's Vision 2030 plan to raise its total cement production capacity to 100 million metric tonnes annually

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Dangote Industries Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) valued at over $800 million with Sinoma International Engineering Co. Ltd. to expand the Dangote Cement plant in Itori, Ogun State, in a move that will double the facility’s production capacity from six million to 12 million metric tonnes annually.

The agreement, signed in Lagos by President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and Chairman of Sinoma, Lin Zhong, marks another major investment in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

Dangote announces $800m Cement Plant Expansion to Create Jobs, Boost production and Grow Economy

Source: Getty Images

Once completed, the project is expected to reinforce Nigeria’s status as one of Africa’s leading cement-producing and exporting nations.

The expansion is designed to meet increasing domestic demand for cement while creating additional capacity for exports to African and international markets.

It also forms part of Dangote Cement’s long-term strategy to increase production, strengthen competitiveness and drive export-led growth across the continent.

Dangote links investment to Tinubu’s infrastructure drive

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dangote described the investment as a significant milestone in the company’s industrial expansion plans and reiterated its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic development.

Dangote explained that the project is also aligned with the company’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing its total cement production capacity to between 90 million and 100 million metric tonnes annually.

According to him, the additional capacity will not only satisfy rising demand within Nigeria but also expand exports to other African countries, creating jobs, earning foreign exchange and contributing to broader economic growth.

Dangote said:

“This $800 million investment represents another bold step in our commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base and reinforcing our leadership in Africa’s cement industry.

“This project reflects our unwavering confidence in the Nigerian economy and our determination to contribute meaningfully to economic growth, job creation and regional trade across Africa.”

Partnership strengthens Africa expansion strategy

Dangote also highlighted the company's long-standing relationship with Sinoma International Engineering, saying the collaboration has delivered several world-class cement plants across Africa over the years.

He noted that the latest investment reflects the partners’ continued confidence in Nigeria’s economic prospects and their shared commitment to expanding industrial capacity on the continent.

Dangote announces $800m Cement Plant Expansion to Create Jobs, Boost production and Grow Economy

Source: Getty Images

The Itori project is part of Dangote Cement’s broader expansion strategy focused on increasing production capacity, improving operational efficiency and strengthening its export footprint across Africa.

Upon completion, the upgraded plant is expected to become one of the company’s largest production and export centres, supplying both the domestic and international markets while supporting Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a major manufacturing and industrial hub.

Source: Legit.ng