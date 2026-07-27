South Africa's Department of Home Affairs launched an eVisa system open to citizens from selected countries across Africa and beyond

Out of 54 African countries on the continent, about 18 African nations made the eligibility list for the South African eVisa

The full list of eligible nationalities spans countries in Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has revealed which nationalities qualify for its online visa application system, and the list leaves the vast majority of Africa's 54 countries without access.

The South African eVisa portal hosted on the Department of Home Affairs' official website, describes the system as "easy, efficient, secure" and allows eligible applicants to register and apply for a permit entirely online, without visiting an embassy or consulate in person.

South Africa posts list of a selected few African countries that can get eVisa. Photo credit: @TheSudanTimes.

Source: UGC

Applicants must hold a valid passport with at least two unused pages and provide an email address and passport number that cannot be updated after registration.

African Countries on the South Africa eVisa List

Of the 54 nations on the African continent, 18 made the eligibility cut.

Those countries are:

1. Algeria

2. Cameroon

3. Comoros

4. Congo (Kinshasa)

5. Congo (Brazzaville)

6. Côte d'Ivoire

7. Egypt

8. Ethiopia

9. Ghana

10. Kenya

11. Liberia

12. Mali

13. Morocco

14. Niger

15. Nigeria

16. Republic of Guinea

17. Senegal

18. Uganda

The remaining countries on the continent, including major African economies and tourist-generating nations, are not currently featured on the list.

Other Countries Eligible for the South Africa eVisa

Beyond Africa, the eVisa system is also open to citizens from a range of countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Those eligible include:

1. Albania

2. Belarus

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Cuba

6. France

7. Germany

8. India

9. Indonesia

10. Iran

11. Japan

12. Lithuania

13. Mexico

14. Oman

15. Pakistan

16. People's Republic of China

17. Philippines

18. Romania

19. Saudi Arabia

20. Slovakia

The breadth of that list means several non-African nations with significant travel volumes to South Africa, particularly from Asia and Europe, are already accommodated within the digital system.

The development has drawn attention given ongoing conversations about visa accessibility across Africa, where travel between member states of the African Union remains comparatively restricted.

South Africa is a major destination for business, tourism, and medical travel from across the continent, and the question of which nationalities receive streamlined access carries practical weight for many travellers.

South Africa speaks on visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa granted visa-free access to travellers from a select group of African nations for stays of up to 30 days.

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation published the full exemption list covering multiple passport categories.

Source: Legit.ng