Out of 54 African Countries, South Africa Names Selected Few Eligible for eVisa
- South Africa's Department of Home Affairs launched an eVisa system open to citizens from selected countries across Africa and beyond
- Out of 54 African countries on the continent, about 18 African nations made the eligibility list for the South African eVisa
- The full list of eligible nationalities spans countries in Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas
South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has revealed which nationalities qualify for its online visa application system, and the list leaves the vast majority of Africa's 54 countries without access.
The South African eVisa portal hosted on the Department of Home Affairs' official website, describes the system as "easy, efficient, secure" and allows eligible applicants to register and apply for a permit entirely online, without visiting an embassy or consulate in person.
Applicants must hold a valid passport with at least two unused pages and provide an email address and passport number that cannot be updated after registration.
African Countries on the South Africa eVisa List
Of the 54 nations on the African continent, 18 made the eligibility cut.
Those countries are:
1. Algeria
2. Cameroon
3. Comoros
4. Congo (Kinshasa)
5. Congo (Brazzaville)
6. Côte d'Ivoire
7. Egypt
8. Ethiopia
9. Ghana
10. Kenya
11. Liberia
12. Mali
13. Morocco
14. Niger
15. Nigeria
16. Republic of Guinea
17. Senegal
18. Uganda
The remaining countries on the continent, including major African economies and tourist-generating nations, are not currently featured on the list.
Other Countries Eligible for the South Africa eVisa
Beyond Africa, the eVisa system is also open to citizens from a range of countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
Those eligible include:
1. Albania
2. Belarus
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia
5. Cuba
6. France
7. Germany
8. India
9. Indonesia
10. Iran
11. Japan
12. Lithuania
13. Mexico
14. Oman
15. Pakistan
16. People's Republic of China
17. Philippines
18. Romania
19. Saudi Arabia
20. Slovakia
The breadth of that list means several non-African nations with significant travel volumes to South Africa, particularly from Asia and Europe, are already accommodated within the digital system.
The development has drawn attention given ongoing conversations about visa accessibility across Africa, where travel between member states of the African Union remains comparatively restricted.
South Africa is a major destination for business, tourism, and medical travel from across the continent, and the question of which nationalities receive streamlined access carries practical weight for many travellers.
South Africa speaks on visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa granted visa-free access to travellers from a select group of African nations for stays of up to 30 days.
The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation published the full exemption list covering multiple passport categories.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.