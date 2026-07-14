Hailey Buzbee's parents, Beau and Ronya Buzbee, are transforming their grief into a fight for safer online spaces for children. Their daughter’s death has sparked conversations about online predators, child safety, and digital protections. The family is now working to prevent other children from facing similar dangers.

Beau Buzbee and his daughter, Hailey, on a fishing expedition. Photo: @indystar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Hailey Buzbee’s biological parents are Beau Buzbee and Lindsay Simmons , but after they divorced, her father, Beau, married Ronya Buzbee, becoming her stepmother.

, but after they divorced, her father, Beau, married Ronya Buzbee, becoming her stepmother. Hailey Buzbee was reportedly abducted from her home in Fishers, Indiana, and was later found dead in February 2026.

Her tragic demise has raised concern about how online platforms can be used by predators to target young people, and the Buzbees have been a leading voice in advocating for legislation protecting children .

leading voice in advocating for . Beau and Ronya Buzbee co-founded Hailey’s Army for Children to promote prevention, education, and support for families.

Profile summary

Full name Hailey Paige Buzbee Gender Female Date of birth 9 October 2008 Date of death Early 2026 Age 17 years old (as of time of death) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Fishers, Indiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lindsay Simmons Father Beau Buzbee Siblings 2 School Hamilton Southeastern High School

Who are Hailey Buzbee's parents?

Hailey Buzbee's biological parents are Beau Buzbee and Lindsay Simmons. Following her parents' divorce, she was raised by her father and her stepmother, Ronya Buzbee.

Before Hailey’s demise, Beau and Ronya lived a quiet, private life, but the tragedy thrust them into the limelight.

Beau Buzbee and Hailey Buzbee pose for a photo. Photo: @indystar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hailey Buzbee’s father, Beau Buzbee, holds a bachelor of finance degree from Indiana University Bloomington and a master of business administration from Ball State University. He has been serving as a financial management analyst at DFAS since 2008.

Hailey Buzbee’s stepmother, Ronya Buzbee, is an alumna of Indiana University Indianapolis, where she studied business administration and management. She also studied human resource management and personal administration at Western Governors University. Ronya serves as the director of employee benefits at American Senior Communities.

Following the tragic incident involving their child, the couple has also become advocates of child protection. They have become leading voices behind efforts to improve laws protecting minors from online dangers.

What happened to Hailey Buzbee?

Hailey Buzbee was a 17-year-old girl hailing from Fishers, Indiana, whose disappearance and death drew attention to the dangers children can face online. She reportedly disappeared after interacting with a stranger on an online gaming platform, and authorities later said she was killed after being lured away.

Her disappearance exposed concerns about how existing missing-child systems handle cases involving online manipulation. Hailey’s case did not initially fit traditional alert categories, leading lawmakers to discuss changes that could help respond to similar situations involving online predators.

Beau Buzbee's daughter, Hailey, smiles in a photo. Photo: @indystar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The tragedy also highlighted a growing concern among parents and lawmakers: predators can use digital platforms to build relationships with young people. Hailey’s case became a catalyst for discussions about social media restrictions, age verification and stronger online protections for minors.

Following the case, Indiana lawmakers advanced measures intended to protect children online and strengthen systems for missing youth. These efforts included legislation addressing social media access and additional protections for endangered young people.

How are Hailey Buzbee's parents turning the tragedy into a useful mission?

Hailey Buzbee’s parents are turning their grief into action through advocacy, education, and legislative efforts aimed at protecting children. Their mission focuses on preventing other families from experiencing similar tragedies.

Hailey Buzbee celebrates a birthday. Photo: @indystar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Launching Hailey’s Army for Children

The Buzbees created Hailey’s Army for Children, an organisation dedicated to protecting kids, empowering families and promoting online safety. The initiative focuses on prevention training, awareness and support for families.

The organisation represents the family’s effort to transform personal heartbreak into a broader movement. Through this work, they hope Hailey’s story will help other parents recognise risks and take proactive steps.

Supporting stronger child protection laws

Hailey Buzbee and her mother share a happy moment. Photo: @adr.olivia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Buzbees have supported legislative changes designed to improve child safety. Indiana lawmakers passed measures following Hailey’s death, including proposals related to social media protections and missing youth alerts.

One measure focused on restrictions on certain social media accounts used by minors, including parental consent requirements, age verification, and limits on how platforms interact with young users.

Another effort addressed gaps in missing-person responses, aiming to provide better tools when young people may be in danger but do not meet traditional alert requirements.

FAQs

Who is Hailey Buzbee's biological mother? Her biological mother is Lindsay Simmons, but she was raised under the care of her stepmother, Ronya Buzbee, whom her father married after divorcing her mother. Where does Hailey Buzbee's family live? Her family lives in Fishers, Indiana, United States. Where did Hailey Buzbee work? She reportedly worked as a server at The Kitchen on Main in Fortville. What do Hailey Buzbee’s parents do for a living? Ronya Buzbee is a director of employee benefits at American Senior Communities, while Beau Buzbee is a financial management analyst at DFAS. What are Hailey Buzbee’s parents advocating for? The couple is advocating for stronger protections to keep children safe online. Was Hailey Buzbee abducted? She was reportedly abducted from her home in Indiana after meeting online through games such as Roblox and League of Legends. What is Hailey’s Army for Children? It is a non-profit organisation founded by Beau and Ronya Buzbee after Hailey's death, whose mission is to protect children from online exploitation, empower parents, support families affected, and advocate for stronger child safety laws.

Hailey Buzbee’s parents have transformed unimaginable loss into a mission focused on protecting children. Through advocacy, education, and support for new safety measures, Beau and Ronya Buzbee are working to create a safer digital world.

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