Dangote Refinery shifts to dollar transactions, raising concerns over potential fuel price hikes in Nigeria

New pricing regime ties fuel costs to exchange rate fluctuations, affecting consumers and businesses alike

Economic pressures escalate as rising energy costs threaten household incomes amidst high living expenses

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's downstream oil sector has entered another major turning point after Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced that it has stopped selling petroleum products in naira, switching instead to U.S. dollar-denominated transactions.

Under the new pricing regime, petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) will now sell at $0.779 per litre, diesel (Automotive Gas Oil) at $1.087 per litre, while aviation fuel (ATK) will be priced at $0.985 per litre, according to data from PetroleumPriceNG.

Experts predict high fuel prices in Nigeria as the Dangote Refinery begins selling fuel in dollars. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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The decision has sparked widespread debate across the country's energy industry, with many analysts warning that it could trigger another round of fuel price increases if the naira weakens further against the dollar.

Why Dangote switched to dollar sales

The refinery said the new policy aligns with the reality of its operating costs and crude oil procurement.

Although the Federal Government had introduced the naira-for-crude initiative to reduce pressure on foreign exchange demand, much of the refinery's expenses remain dollar-based.

Crude oil purchases, financing obligations, imported equipment, spare parts, maintenance contracts and shipping costs are largely settled in foreign currency.

Selling refined products in dollars allows the refinery to better match its revenue with its operational costs while reducing exchange-rate losses caused by naira volatility.

Industry experts note that the move is not entirely surprising, especially as international oil prices and foreign exchange markets continue to fluctuate.

How the new pricing works

Rather than announcing a fixed naira pump price, Dangote's new pricing structure will now depend largely on the prevailing exchange rate.

For example, if the official exchange rate appreciates, marketers may pay fewer naira for each litre despite the fixed dollar price. However, if the naira depreciates, the naira cost of every litre automatically rises.

This means fuel pricing could become more dynamic, with marketers adjusting their costs more frequently in line with movements in the foreign exchange market.

What it means for petrol prices

The immediate concern for consumers is whether the new policy will translate into higher pump prices.

While Dangote's announced prices apply at the gantry and not directly at filling stations, marketers must convert the dollar-denominated prices into naira before transportation, storage, distribution and retail margins are added.

If the naira remains relatively stable, the impact on pump prices may be limited.

However, any sharp depreciation of the local currency could quickly increase the landing cost of petrol and diesel, forcing marketers to raise retail prices nationwide.

Transport operators, manufacturers and businesses that depend heavily on diesel are also expected to closely monitor developments, as higher energy costs often filter into the prices of goods and services.

Wider economic implications

Fuel prices have a significant influence on Nigeria's inflation rate because transportation costs affect virtually every sector of the economy.

Higher petrol prices increase commuting expenses for millions of Nigerians, while businesses often pass increased logistics and production costs on to consumers.

Manufacturers relying on diesel-powered generators may also face higher operating expenses, particularly if exchange-rate movements push diesel prices higher.

Economists warn that persistent increases in energy costs could place additional pressure on household incomes at a time when many Nigerians are already grappling with high living costs.

Could competition reduce the impact?

Despite concerns, analysts say market competition could help cushion consumers.

Independent fuel importers and other marketers may adjust their pricing strategies depending on international crude prices, exchange-rate trends and available supply.

At the same time, government policies aimed at improving foreign exchange liquidity and strengthening the naira could reduce the pressure created by dollar-denominated pricing.

Petrol pump prices to rise as Dangote Refinery dumps naira, begins fuel sales in dollars. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Ultimately, the impact of Dangote Refinery's decision will depend less on the dollar prices themselves and more on the stability of Nigeria's foreign exchange market.

For consumers, businesses and fuel marketers alike, the value of the naira has now become an even more important factor in determining how much Nigerians pay for petrol, diesel and aviation fuel in the months ahead.

Dangote beats importers by N20 per litre

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery has held its petrol price below the estimated cost of bringing the product into Nigeria, according to the latest energy market data published by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) on Thursday, July 10, 2026. MEMAN's Energy Bulletin placed the import parity price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N1,095.15 per litre.

Dangote Refinery's coastal and gantry price stood at N1,075 per litre, leaving locally refined petrol approximately N20 per litre cheaper than the estimated cost of imported supplies.

Source: Legit.ng