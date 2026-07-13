Nigerian content creator Jarvis issued firm conditions to guests ahead of her wedding, saying anyone who skipped buying aso ebi would not be allowed in

Jarvis specified that guests should bring electrical appliances as gifts and spray dollar bills or large naira denominations like N500 and N1000

The video went viral on Instagram, with many Nigerians mocking the couple and questioning whether the event was a wedding or a fundraiser

Nigerian content creator Jarvis, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, has set the internet ablaze after laying down strict rules for anyone hoping to attend her upcoming wedding, and the conditions have left many people on social media in stitches.

Speaking during a live stream, Jarvis made it clear that purchasing aso ebi is non-negotiable.

Jarvis lays down strict wedding rules, insisting on aso ebi, electrical gifts and high-value cash sprays. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

According to her, guests who do not buy the fabric will not be let into the venue, with no exceptions.

Beyond the dress code, Jarvis went further to dictate exactly what kinds of gifts and money she expects at the celebration.

She told potential guests to come bearing electrical appliances rather than the traditional basins or household items many Nigerians typically present at weddings.

Fans criticise Jarvis for sending a warning to guests ahead of her wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis says dollars preferred, large naira welcome

On the matter of spraying money, Jarvis was equally specific. She said guests should ideally arrive with dollars, though naira would still be accepted, provided it comes in large denominations such as N500 and N1000 notes. Small notes, it seems, simply will not do.

The live stream clip quickly spread across social media, with thousands of Nigerians reacting to what many described as one of the most demanding wedding announcements they had ever seen.

Here is the Instagram video of Jarvis warning guests about her preferences at her wedding

What fans said about Jarvis' video

The reactions ranged from disbelief to outright mockery. Here are some of the comments below:

@babs__o01 wrote:

"U sure say na wedding una won do abi fund raising"

@queenofcurveshq commented:

"This is the real reason they want to get married, gifts, not love."

@officialdollarboss said:

"I no really blame una na people wey give una fame I blame"

@millywest02 asked:

"Which day wedding turn to business"

@x_mandax wrote:

"Turn it to fund raising and forget wedding and house"

@issue_comedy reacted:

"For marriage wey no go last, dey play"

@bermix_cleaning_service added:

"You can't blame them,the gifting on TikTok has so much spoil them that they cannot do without it."

Seyi Vodi to sponsor Peller's education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Vodi had made a promise to Peller after the streamer and his lover, Jarvis, visited him ahead of their wedding to present their aso ebi.

During the visit, the celebrity fashion designer encouraged Peller to return to school and promised to sponsor his education.

Social media users were unimpressed with the gift he offered the streamer, with some suggesting there were better ways the money could be spent, as Peller can afford to take care of his education. Even if he wanted to go to school abroad.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng