Pau Cubarsí has delivered a confident message ahead of Spain's World Cup showdown with France

The Barcelona defender admitted Kylian Mbappé's quality but insisted Spain are not intimidated

Cubarsí also identified another France star capable of causing problems in the semi-final

Spain defender Pau Cubarsí has insisted Kylian Mbappé's reputation will not intimidate La Roja as they prepare for a blockbuster 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final against France.

The highly anticipated clash will see Spain attempt to stop one of the tournament's most lethal attacks, with Real Madrid forward Mbappé expected to lead Didier Deschamps' side in their quest for a place in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo competes against Pau Cubarsi during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Spain. Photo by Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Cubarsí unfazed by Mbappé threat

Despite being just 19, the Barcelona centre-back has already faced Mbappé several times since the French captain joined Real Madrid, giving him valuable experience against one of football's biggest stars.

Mbappé has scored eight goals at the ongoing World Cup, leading the Golden Boot chart with a tie-breaker on assists ahead of Lionel Messi, per beIN Sports.

Speaking to AS, Cubarsí acknowledged the striker's ability but stressed that Spain will not allow fear to dictate their game plan.

"He doesn't scare us, but everyone knows what he's capable of. Even if he's not fully in the game, he can turn it around in the blink of an eye.

"He's one of a kind, just like Lamine. We've got to stay alert for the full 90 minutes."

Cubarsí's comments underline Spain's confidence heading into one of the biggest matches of the tournament, with the youngster expected to play a key role in containing France's attack.

Dembele also identified as major danger

While much of the spotlight has been placed on Mbappé, Cubarsí warned that France possess several other attacking threats.

The Barcelona defender singled out Ousmane Dembélé, whom he previously trained alongside at the Catalan club, as another player capable of changing a game in an instant.

"I trained with him on a few occasions. You have to be on your guard because, as he's two-footed, he can come at you from either side."

With Mbappé, Dembélé and France's attacking depth, Spain know a single lapse in concentration could prove costly as both nations chase a place in the World Cup final.

Supercomputer predicts France edge contest

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer slightly favoured France to progress, giving Les Bleus a 43.9% chance of victory compared to Spain's 29%, while 27.1% of the 25,000 simulations ended in a draw.

Victory would send Spain into their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 2010, while France would reach a second consecutive final. Both teams remain among the strongest contenders to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng