Former BBNaija star Bambam sparked reactions online after showcasing her impressive French-speaking skills in response to a fan's request

The viral moment has reignited conversations about multilingual Nigerian celebrities and their unique backgrounds

Her latest spotlight comes just weeks after celebrating another major personal milestone, adding to fans' admiration

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, has drawn attention online after showcasing her fluency in French.

In a Snapchat post, a fan asked how fluent she was in the language. Bambam responded with a video of herself speaking French effortlessly, leaving many impressed.

Bambam surprises fans with impressive French speaking skills. Credit: @bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Her fluency isn’t surprising, as Bambam has a strong connection to France. She spent half of her formative years there with her father, who was a diplomat.

Quoting her response, Bambam said: “I speak French very well. I spent years in France, so it’s a part of me.”

This moment adds her to a growing list of Nigerian celebrities and children who have showcased French skills.

Just two months ago, singer Zlatan revealed he was searching for a French teacher, noting humorously that the salary “shouldn’t exceed 5 million per month.”

Last year, actress Mercy Johnson proudly shared a video of her daughter Angel speaking French fluently while promoting her mother’s movie.

Mercy remarked: “Her school fees haven’t been wasted. The places I haven’t reached, my children will get to.”

Similarly, Davido’s daughter Imade became an online sweetheart after a clip showed her confidently stringing together French sentences beside her mother, Sophia Momodu.

Beyond her language skills, Bambam has also been celebrating milestones.

Just weeks ago, she expressed gratitude after receiving a YouTube award plaque for surpassing 100,000 subscribers.

Watch the viral video of BBNaija star Bambam speaking French:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bambam stirred fresh speculation about her marriage to fellow ex‑housemate Teddy A after her Father’s Day post on Instagram left many fans puzzled.

Instead of celebrating her husband, Bambam dedicated a heartfelt tribute to her biological father, describing him as her “only daddy in the whole world.”

The post has reignited rumours of tension in her marriage, as Teddy A was noticeably absent from her message.

Sharing a lengthy note on her Instagram page, Bambam wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day, My Daddy. The only daddy I have in the whole world. Thank you for being such a great, loving, and supportive father. Your guidance, discipline, sacrifices, strength, and unwavering belief in me have shaped so much of who I am today. I am deeply grateful for your constant presence, wisdom, and encouragement through every season of my life.”

She went on to praise her father’s integrity, wisdom, and generosity, adding:

“One of the things I admire most about you is your integrity. No matter the situation, when you are wrong or have made a mistake, you take responsibility, own it, and choose peace over pride. That is a rare quality, and it has taught me so much about character and strength.”

The emotional tribute concluded with Bambam expressing pride in being her father’s daughter:

“I love you, Dad, and I am so proud to be your daughter. I like to think I inherited at least a little of your brilliant mind. I love and appreciate you dearly, Daddy. Happy Father’s Day!”

Her post has since sparked conversations online, with fans questioning why Teddy A was not acknowledged on the special day.

Bambam responds to fan's request with impressive French fluency. Credit: @bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Teddy A shares cryptic post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teddy A shared a post with lovely pictures on his Instagram page amid Bambam’s name change across her social media bios.

The couple had been rumoured to have gone their separate ways as they continued to share solo posts.

What he wrote in the caption of the post got many talking, with fans dragging him and advising him to be more mature.

Source: Legit.ng