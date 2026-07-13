Nollywood actress and AAC governorship candidate Doris Ogala has sparked widespread reactions after making a bold declaration about the 2027 Abia governorship race

The actress described her ambition as divinely ordained, making remarks that quickly went viral across social media

Her comments have divided public opinion, with supporters and critics offering contrasting views on her campaign message

Nollywood actress and African Action Congress (AAC) candidate for the 2027 Abia State governorship election, Doris Ogala, has stirred public debate with a fiery declaration that her victory is inevitable.

In a viral video circulating across social media, Ogala insisted that her ambition is divinely ordained, urging Abia residents to rally behind her.

Doris Ogala sparks reactions with "you do not have a choice" governorship remark. Credit: @doris_ogala

Source: Instagram

She declared:

“Vote Doris Ogala as your Governor; you don’t have a choice. Doris will be your governor, you don’t have choice. God has said it, so shall it be. It’s very simple, why don’t you get that?”

Ogala maintained that her emergence as Abia’s next governor is not just political but spiritual, stressing that her candidacy is backed by divine instruction.

Her remarks have sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms.

On Elon Musk's X, Mitchell criticised her campaign, saying:

“He that lacks vision n direction isn’t hard to knw. No manifesto, the only reason u want to be a governor is bcos according to u God has said it. Rubbish…”

Temi defended her right to contest:

“I don’t see any problem here it’s democracy… person dress as rubbish bin contest for election dem no hold am he even get votes…”

Uzoma questioned her divine claims:

“A lot of people are now using God to lie… if you no win, it means your God lie…”

Watch Doris Ogala's viral Instagram video addressing her fans:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala stirred fresh drama after mocking her colleague and former friend, Tonto Dikeh, over her born-again claims.

On March 25, 2026, Ogala took to Instagram to accuse Tonto of involving native doctors in their past dealings and shared what she described as a leaked audio conversation with a native doctor.

She narrated that Tonto Dikeh once encouraged her to consult native doctors, but she refused because it did not sit well with her spirit.

Doris Ogala alleged that Tonto later reported her to a female native doctor, whom she referred to as mamalawo, and even tried to harm her spiritually.

“Tonto dikeh why did you go to your mamalawo to kill me. Which blogger did I tell that your mamalawo is my spiritual mother. Since you knew me, do I do juju. No be you dey tell me say why I no dey call all those native doctor to work for me. Even in transcorp when imported Alfa from Lagos. U wanted me to join you. I told you those things doesn't go well with my spirit. Ahhh your cup is full.”

She went on to question why Tonto Dikeh would want to end her life, stressing that she had done nothing wrong to deserve such treatment.

“Why would you want to kpai me. What did I ever do to you tonto dikeh, HONESTLY GOD IS DOING SOMETHING. AHHHH.”

She further mocked Tonto Dikeh's born-again status, insinuating that she is deceiving the public with the claims of her newfound faith while she's allegedly involved with native doctors.

"And you are doing born again. This was just January here. Kai"

Ogala also shared a recorded phone call, which she claimed was between her and Tonto’s female native doctor.

In the audio, a woman was heard speaking with Doris Ogala, who explained that she had been avoiding a woman because she did not want to be dragged into social media drama.

She added that the woman in question allegedly asked her to help convince Pastor Chris Okafor to pay attention to her, though Tonto Dikeh’s name was not directly mentioned in the recording.

Doris Ogala's governorship campaign takes dramatic turn with bold warning. Credit: @dorisogala

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

emenonyepeter said:

"Na now I really believe say u need change dealer 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Well dream is free cos even in real like make I hear say u win ngwa road chairman 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

echosmk said:

"Enough of self-medicating, check yourself in asap."

ceo_delano said:

"Abia's your incoming governor say you don't have choice ooo you either vote for her or watch her win 😂😂😂😂😂."

asap_kelly_14 said:

"Auntie Abeg wetin be your plan B if your vote 🗳️ no later pass 3🙄🙄😉😉????"

Doris Ogala introduces her mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala shared a heartwarming video introducing her mother, Pastor Lizzy Ogala, to fans.

The video showcased her mother’s singing talent and strong bond with the actress. Ogala described her mother as the most beautiful and expressed gratitude to God.

Source: Legit.ng