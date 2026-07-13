A dressing room video of Bafana Bafana's celebration after their win over South Korea resurfaced following Jayden Adams' death

The video showed Jayden Adams sitting quietly and apart from teammates who were singing and dancing in celebration

Social media users reacted to the footage, with some suggesting Adams may have been grieving the loss of his grandmother at the time

A video of South Africa's national football team celebrating a win over South Korea resurfaced and drew attention following the death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.

Many viewers suggested that the young player had appeared withdrawn and quiet while his teammates celebrated around him.

Lady shares unseen moments involving Jayden Adams in dressing room. Photo credit: Chris Excel 102/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The footage, shared by Chris Excel 102 on Facebook, captured a jubilant locker room scene featuring players in the team's yellow and green kit, some shirtless and others still dressed from the match.

One player stood on a bench, phone raised, filming the festivities as teammates danced and sang below him.

Amid the celebration, Jayden Adams sat alone, visibly removed from the excitement, not joining in the singing or dancing that filled the rest of the dressing room.

Jayden Adams quiet amid the celebrations

Chris Excel 102 drew attention to the moment, writing:

"There's this dressing room video of the Bafana Bafana players singing celebrating after the win over South Korea and Jayden Adams was just sitting alone quiet."

The post quickly attracted thousands of viewers, many of whom began sharing their own theories about what may have been weighing on the young midfielder at the time.

Fans react to clip of Adams' silence

Football enthusiasts reacted in the comments section.

Phondo said:

"His grandmother passed before the Czechia game. I would like to imagine he was thinking about her NOT seeing him WIN his FIRST world cup game."

Real Dadaman said:

"Guys Yes Grand ma was his rock but this is dipper than that. If you know how he earned name GROOTMAN you will understand right now thinking about Reyneers. Hes been strange for a while atleast we now know its heart problem. Something went wrong at Stellies maybe?"

Neo Mate said:

"Someone in the senior ranks should have taken him out for a drive away from the rest for the team so that he can let it out."

See the post below:

Jayden Adams father breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Juanito Adams, father of late South African footballer Jayden Adams, broke his silence on the family's grief following his son's untimely death.

He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from the football world while acknowledging how overwhelming the global reaction has been.

Source: Legit.ng