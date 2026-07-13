Stanley Nwabali completes a return to South African side Chippa United

Maduka Okoye and Arthur Okonkwo have strengthened their claims to Nigeria's No. 1 shirt

Four football experts tell Legit.ng what the move means for the Super Eagles

Stanley Nwabali has taken a major step towards reviving his career after South African Premier Soccer League side Chippa United confirmed the Super Eagles goalkeeper's return.

The club announced the 30-year-old's comeback after months away from competitive football, ending speculation linking him with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Nigeria's Stanley Nwabali throws out the ball during AFCON 2025 match against Morocco. Photo by Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

Chippa United wrote:

"Chippa United Football Club is delighted to welcome Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys.

"After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club."

Super Eagles goalkeeping picture changes

According to SuperSport, Nwabali left Chippa United shortly after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations but struggled to secure another club, leaving him without regular football for several months.

His absence coincided with the resurgence of Maduka Okoye, who impressed with Serie A side Udinese before earning recalls for Nigeria's June internationals. Arthur Okonkwo also strengthened his credentials after switching allegiance from England, per The New York Times, and keeping two clean sheets during Nigeria's Unity Cup triumph.

The fierce competition has now reopened debate over who deserves to wear the Super Eagles' number one jersey.

Experts split over Nwabali's chances

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng , FIFA and CAF-accredited journalist Hassan Abdulsalam described the return as the right decision.

"I think it's a good move for him. It doesn't make sense to leave a club without having another one lined up, especially when you're the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper.

"For goalkeepers, regular playing time is very important. If you're not playing week in, week out, your position in the national team is naturally at risk. Nigeria currently has several goalkeepers performing well. Maduka Okoye is doing well, and Arthur Okonkwo, the Arsenal academy graduate, is also impressing.

"Because of that competition, he has to raise his level if he wants to retain or regain his status as the Super Eagles' number one.

"Overall, I think returning is the right decision. Personally, I'm happy he made that move, and I hope he can rebuild his confidence, regain his place, and produce even better performances going forward."

Former NFF social media lead and Super Eagles analyst Toyosi Afolayan also welcomed the move but insisted selection must be based on merit.

"It's actually not a bad move at all. Sometimes, going back is the best decision. There's a saying about the prodigal son returning home, and I think that applies here. If returning gives him the opportunity to revive his career, then it's a positive step.

"However, coming back should not automatically guarantee him the number one shirt in the Super Eagles. Competition now exists in that position, and that's healthy for the team.

"The goalkeeping coach has to assess everyone objectively without sentiment or bias. The decision should be based on current form, confidence, communication with the defence and overall performances.

"At the moment, Stanley Nwabali remains a strong option, while Maduka Okoye has improved significantly. Playing consistently in Serie A, with clubs like Juventus reportedly monitoring him, has helped him regain the confidence many people felt he lacked whenever he played for Nigeria.

"If the returning goalkeeper proves he deserves another opportunity through his performances, then he should be recalled. But he should have to earn his place like everyone else rather than walk straight back into the starting line-up."

Football analyst and SpeedySports publisher Oluwadamilola Olaleye believes Nwabali's initial exit was a costly mistake.

"Leaving initially was a bad decision from Nwabali and his camp. There wasn't any concrete suitor or offer. While it's understandable to seek a better challenge and salary, walking away when you were club captain and helping the team avoid relegation was a poor decision.

"Now he doesn't have the luxury of returning to the Super Eagles as the undisputed number one. He must compete for his place like everyone else because previous achievements should not guarantee automatic selection."

Peoples Gazette senior reporter Victor Olorunfemi shares a similar opinion.

"Leaving Chippa United without first securing another club was a bad move. Returning to football is never a bad decision, but I'm sure he regrets spending months without playing.

"As for the Super Eagles, I don't think he should immediately regain the number one shirt. Maduka Okoye is performing at the highest level in Serie A and deserves to keep his place."

Troost-Ekong highlights Nwabali's mistake

Legit.ng previously reported that former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong suggested Nwabali may have been better off remaining at Chippa United instead of leaving without another club secured. The defender admitted outsiders may never know the full circumstances behind the goalkeeper's decision.

Ekong also praised Nwabali's remarkable rise with the national team, describing him as one of the committed players Nigeria needs despite the recent setback in his club career.

Source: Legit.ng