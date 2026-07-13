The Immigration Department of Malaysia published the list of 51 countries whose citizens do not need a Visa With Reference (also known as VDR) to enter Malaysia for any purpose in 2026

African countries on the list include South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Mauritius, and Seychelles

Citizens from the listed countries are exempt from the Visa With Reference requirement regardless of whether they are visiting for study, work, or other purposes

The Immigration Department of Malaysia, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has published the full list of countries whose citizens are exempt from the Visa With Reference (VDR) requirement when entering Malaysia in 2026.

The Visa With Reference facility is ordinarily required by foreign nationals who wish to enter Malaysia for purposes such as studying, working, or other activities.

Malaysia has released a list of countries whose citizens can enter without a Visa with Reference. Photo Credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Citizens from the 51 countries on the published list, however, are not required to obtain this approval regardless of their reason for entry, according to the official Malaysia Immigration Department website.

Malaysia: Full list of 51 exempted countries

The following countries are exempt from the Visa With Reference requirement for entry into Malaysia:

1. South Africa.

2. Antigua & Barbuda.

3. Australia.

4. Bahamas.

5. Barbados.

6. Belize.

7. Botswana.

8. Brunei.

9. Cyprus.

10. Dominica.

11. Fiji.

12. Gambia.

13. Grenada.

14. Guyana.

15. Ireland.

16. Jamaica.

17. Canada.

18. Kenya.

19. Kiribati (Gilbert Islands).

20. Liechtenstein.

21. Lesotho.

22. Malawi.

23. Maldives.

24. Malta.

25. Mauritius.

26. Namibia.

27. Nauru.

28. Netherlands.

29. New Zealand.

30. Papua New Guinea.

31. Samoa / Western Samoa.

32. San Marino.

33. Seychelles.

34. Sierra Leone.

35. Singapore.

36. Solomon Islands.

37. St Lucia.

38. St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

39. St. Kitts and Nevis.

40. Swaziland / Eswatini.

41. Switzerland.

42. Tanzania.

43. Tonga.

44. Trinidad and Tobago.

45. Tuvalu.

46. Uganda.

47. United Kingdom.

48. Vanuatu.

49. Zaire.

50. Zambia.

51. Zimbabwe.

Malaysia visa: What the exemption means

For citizens of the countries listed above, the standard VDR or eVDR application process and the requirement for a Visa Approval Letter (eVAL) do not apply.

This exemption covers all purposes of entry, including study and employment, making Malaysia more accessible to travellers and prospective residents from these nations.

Africa is notably well-represented on the list, with 14 countries included: South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Mauritius, and Seychelles. Citizens of these nations planning to relocate to or study in Malaysia will find the process considerably more straightforward than those from countries not on the list.

Nationals from countries not on the exemption list are still required to complete the standard Visa With Reference application process before travelling to Malaysia for study, work, or any other purpose.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malaysia's Silicon Valley ambition had faced serious challenges.

FG reacts to Malaysia's CNG vehicles phase-out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria had reacted after Malaysia banned vehicles using fuel priced at N230.

Responding to Malaysia’s decision, Bayo Onanuga, an aide to President Bola Tinubu on media and strategy, said that Malaysia’s policy was centred on the safety of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and not CNG.

He pointed out that Malaysia’s shift from petrol to diesel has been ineffective, as only 0.2% of vehicles have been converted in 15 years, while Nigeria’s advancement in tank-making capacity sets it apart as a game-changer. According to Onanuga, NGV covers CNG and LPG, and Nigeria has adopted CNG only due to valid safety and cost-effectiveness relative to LPG.

Source: Legit.ng