Boko Haram fighters are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence tools to support their operations, according to a new study cited by The New York Times on July 10, 2026

Researchers found that insurgents used AI-powered chatbots to gain guidance on battlefield tactics, weapons upgrades and explosive devices

Analysts warn that while AI may not revolutionise terrorism immediately, it could strengthen lower-level operatives and accelerate the spread of technical knowledge among extremist groups

According to a report by The New York Times on July 10, 2026, Boko Haram fighters have increasingly turned to artificial intelligence tools to support their operations.

The study, conducted by terrorism and technology researcher Antonia Juelich of the University of Cambridge, revealed that insurgents used AI-powered chatbots to overcome battlefield challenges in Nigeria.

Boko Haram fighters use AI chatbots to refine battlefield tactics. Photo credit: WithayaPragsongsin/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Interviews with former members showed that AI was consulted after a failed assault on a military base. Fighters sought guidance on modifying motorcycles to jump over defensive trenches. One commander explained:

“We saw in a movie how motorcycles can jump over bridges. We used AI to learn how to do this. We gave it information, like what motorcycles we use and the distance we need to jump and so on, and it gave us steps on what we have to do.”

Mechanics then upgraded motorcycles for speed and acceleration, while fighters practised the manoeuvre before launching another attack.

AI guidance on weapons and explosives

The study found that insurgents also used chatbots to obtain instructions on improvised explosive devices (IEDs), weapon repairs and upgrades. A former ISWAP commander admitted:

“You type in the question or use your voice, and it gives you a detailed answer, like ‘How can I build a bomb?,’ and then it tells you how. It is like a human robot! We used it a lot.”

Other members reported that AI helped them make explosives more destructive. One said:

“Before, the bomb explosion was not that big, but then they studied it. AI told us what chemicals to put in that made the explosion heavier.”

Platforms used by extremists

According to New York Times, former insurgents told Juelich that Boko Haram and ISWAP experimented with multiple AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok and DeepSeek.

They often disguised dangerous queries as legitimate projects, such as claiming the information was needed for a film, to bypass safety restrictions.

Tech companies respond

OpenAI stated that using its products for terrorism or violence violates its policies and that safeguards are continually strengthened. Google and Anthropic also confirmed their AI models are designed to refuse dangerous requests, while stressing ongoing improvements in safety.

Despite these protections, the study found that experienced members could sometimes bypass restrictions, comparing responses across platforms to identify systems that revealed more information.

Insurgents rely on ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini for operational guidance. Photo credit: AndriyOnufriyenko/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Analysts warn of growing risks

Experts caution that while AI is unlikely to dramatically transform terrorism in the short term, it could enhance the capabilities of lower-level operatives and accelerate the spread of technical knowledge. As one former fighter put it: “Trial-and-error can kill you. AI gives you accuracy.”

Another commander added: “God has helped us, and so will AI.”

Disclaimer: Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are violent extremist organisations responsible for severe harm, loss of life and human rights violations. The following report is based on credible sources and focuses on the risks posed by their misuse of technology.

19 killed as Boko Haram attacks rocks Borno

Legit.ng earlier reported that not less than 19 people were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to be planted by Boko Haram insurgents exploded at a local joint in Kawuri village, Konduga local government area (LGA) of Borno state.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 31, three days after insurgents attacked a police station at Jakana town in the same Konduga LGA.

Source: Legit.ng