Senegal have parted ways with Pape Thiaw after a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign

Patrick Vieira has emerged as the leading candidate to replace the former AFCON-winning coach

The federation is expected to outline its next steps at a scheduled press conference on Monday.

Senegal have dismissed head coach Pape Thiaw following the Lions of Teranga's disappointing performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with former Arsenal captain and France World Cup winner Patrick Vieira reportedly leading the race to replace him.

The decision ends Thiaw's tenure just months after he guided Senegal to victory at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations, as the country's football federation opted for a change after expectations of a deep World Cup run fell short.

Coach Pape Thiaw of Senegal and Sadio Mane disappointed after loss to Norway during the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Jussi Eskola

Source: Getty Images

World Cup disappointment ends Thiaw's reign

Senegal entered the tournament as one of Africa's strongest contenders but endured a difficult campaign. They lost their opening two group matches to France and Norway before scraping into the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams after a commanding 5-0 victory over Iraq.

Their campaign came to a heartbreaking end in the Round of 32 after surrendering a two-goal advantage late against Belgium before losing 3-2 after extra time.

Per The Straits Times, the World Cup exit was followed by reports of dressing-room unrest, with midfielder Pape Gueye reportedly declaring he would not represent Senegal again while Thiaw remained in charge.

The 45-year-old was also due to begin a five-match suspension during the 2027 AFCON qualifiers after leading a player walk-off during the Nations Cup final against Morocco earlier this year.

Vieira linked with Senegal return

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira has emerged as one of the federation's preferred candidates.

Born in Dakar, Vieira remains closely connected to Senegal through his investment in the renowned Diambars football academy. The former Crystal Palace, Strasbourg and Genoa manager is currently without a club after leaving the Italian side last year.

The Senegalese Football Federation is expected to provide further clarity on its plans during a scheduled press conference.

Mane outlines coaching ambition

Legit.ng previously reported that Senegal legend Sadio Mane announced his retirement from international football following the country's World Cup exit, ending a remarkable 14-year career with the Lions of Teranga.

While thanking supporters for standing by him throughout his international journey, the two-time African Footballer of the Year revealed he hopes to continue serving Senegalese football in the future, hinting at a possible role within the national team's coaching or technical setup.

Source: Legit.ng