Nigerian Senate rejects using South African company profits for compensating xenophobic attack victims

Senator Oshiomhole advocates for Nigerian compensation, citing the South African minister's refusal

Calls for nationalisation of South African firms in Nigeria meet resistance in the Senate

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate have rejected calls to use the proceeds from South African companies operating in the country to compensate Nigerians who suffered losses during xenophobic attacks in that country.

Among the South African companies operating in Nigeria are MTN, a telecom giant and DStv, a pay television service owned by MultiChoice Group.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole said the funds should be used to compensate Nigerians whose businesses and properties were destroyed during recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

As reported by The Punch, the lawmaker stated this while reacting to comments by South Africa’s Minister, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni had ruled out the possibility of the South African government compensating the affected Nigerians.

Speaking during a plenary session on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Oshiomhole said:

“Following comments by the South African minister to the effect that compensation will not be paid to those Nigerians whose properties were looted, shops bombed and lives even lost, the government of Nigeria should reciprocate by appropriating the profit accrued from South African companies, including their banks, IBTC and use the money to pay Nigerians.”

According to Premium Times, Cross River South Senator, Asuquo Ekpenyong, also sponsored a motion while during the debate, Lagos Central Senator, Wasiu Eshinlokun, urged the Senate to consider nationalising the companies.

The upper chamber, however, rejected the move after a majority of senators rejected the proposal through a voice vote during plenary.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, argued that the circumstances surrounding the attacks should first be properly investigated before Nigeria takes any action.

Senator Jibrin acknowledged that many Nigerians had lost their lives and properties but maintained that Nigeria must act cautiously.

“Killing people in the name of protest is not something that should be accepted. It is unacceptable; we cannot allow that, but then we need to be careful, particularly because we live in Africa, we set the pace. Whatever we want to do, we need to be very careful.”

Xenophobia: FG blows hot over fresh killing of Nigerians

Recall that the Nigerian government condemned the killings of its nationals in South Africa, demanding accountability and investigation.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry warned of potential diplomatic actions against South Africa if violence against Nigerians continues.

The Nigerian authorities highlighted concerns over the wrongful profiling of its nationals and urged South Africa to address ongoing security failures.

Xenophobic attacks: Atiku blows hot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar criticised Tinubu's alleged sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The former vice president highlighted Ghana's purported decisive action compared to Nigeria's seemingly hesitant approach.

The presidential hopeful urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad.

Source: Legit.ng