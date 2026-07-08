US President Trump declares ceasefire with Iran collapsed, calls further engagement 'a waste of time'

US conducts airstrikes on Iran following attacks on vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Turkey's Erdoğan urges restraint while expressing cautious optimism for US-Iran stability talks

US President Donald Trump has declared that the ceasefire agreement with Iran has effectively collapsed, describing further engagement with Tehran as "a waste of time" amid escalating military confrontation in the Middle East.

Fresh attacks deepen crisis

President Trump declares further engagement "a waste of time." The US carried out airstrikes on Iran following attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Getty Images

Trump's remarks followed reports from Washington that the United States carried out what it described as "powerful strikes" against Iran after attacks on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, including Qatari and Saudi oil tankers, Reuters reported.

Iran, however, said it retaliated by targeting "85 US military installations" in response to attacks on its Hormozgan province and the port city of Mahshahr.

The latest exchanges triggered air raid sirens in Bahrain and Kuwait, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Trump targets Spain, hints at Syria policy shift

In a separate development, Trump directed the US Treasury Secretary to immediately halt all trade and commercial relations with Spain, although no official reason was immediately provided.

The US president also indicated that Syria could soon be removed from Washington's list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"I think I will," Trump told reporters when asked whether he planned to delist Syria.

The United States has been reviewing Syria's designation, which currently imposes restrictions on foreign assistance, defence exports and certain financial transactions, Al Jazeera reported.

Regional leaders urge restraint

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed optimism that a US-Iran memorandum of understanding could still contribute to regional stability.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Erdoğan said, "Türkiye remained optimistic but cautious," while warning that "measures must be taken against provocations" to prevent further escalation.

Iranians demand death of Trump

Previously, Legit.ng reported that thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran on Saturday, July 4, as the funeral procession for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, got underway, with some participants displaying banners carrying hostile messages directed at the United States and its allies.

Images from the procession showed a banner reading "Kill Trump", with a bullet graphic passing through the former US president's name.

Source: Legit.ng