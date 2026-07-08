A graduating FUOYE student identified as Mercy surprised her father, a tricycle driver, at her school park in Lagos in July 2026

Mercy honoured her father in a heartfelt show of gratitude, honouring him for paying her school fees through daily keke rides

The emotional video went viral on TikTok, with viewers praising the father's sacrifice and dedication to his daughter's education

Mercy, a graduating student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has moved thousands of people online after surprising her tricycle-driver father at her school park in Lagos, with a video of the heartfelt moment going viral on TikTok in July 2026.

In the footage, Mercy runs towards her father before dropping to the ground in a full prostration, a traditional Nigerian gesture of profound respect, before the two share a joyful embrace with arms raised high.

A FUOYE graduating student honours keke driver father during sign-out ceremony. Photo: @horpeyemmy246

Source: TikTok

His keke tricycle, the very tool he used to fund her education, is visible in the background throughout the clip shared on her TikTok page, @horpeyemmy246.

FUOYE graduate celebrates father's sacrifice

In the caption accompanying the video, Mercy painted a vivid picture of her father's dedication. Every morning, he ferried students from the junction to school, charging 200 naira per ride, and still managed to ensure her school fees were covered.

She recalled how, early on, when money was scarce, people advised that she should leave school and work in a shop instead. Her father refused to entertain the idea.

Mercy wrote:

"You gave everything you had so I could stay in school, and you supported me every step of the way. Dad, I am who I am today because of your love, your sacrifice, and your endless support."

She dedicated her graduation sign-out to him, describing the milestone as his victory as much as hers.

Watch the TikTok video that moved thousands online :

Nigerians react to FUOYE student's touching tribute

The video drew an outpouring of emotion from viewers across social media, many of whom praised both the father and daughter.

@renikejimi said:

"ọmọh I saw you yesterday I was in your dad's shuttle. He truly love you oo. I pray he'll surely eat the fruit of his labor."

@omolaraadetola931 said:

"With happiness the real father still brings the token he had to spray her too. God bless you sir."

@my life is a miracle said:

"You're a real source girl and your father is a perfect definition of a FATHER, many will never acknowledge that but it's shows the father stressed day and night just to make her a better self and not repeating same circle. God bless you sir and you shall reap the fruit of your labor sir AMEN."

A Nigerian lady honours her father, who is a keke driver, on FUOYE campus. Photo: FUOYE

Source: UGC

The clip resonated widely, particularly among Nigerian audiences who recognised in the father's story a familiar kind of quiet, unglamorous dedication, one shuttle ride at a time, that puts children through school against considerable odds.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng