Saudi Arabia debuted a pilot Package Visa program that integrates visa applications with flights and hotel bookings

The digital initiative was launched in select markets through approved travel vendors offering round-the-clock support

Government officials designed the streamlined booking system to increase average trip durations and boost domestic tourism spending

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has introduced a Package Visa pilot scheme designed to streamline the travel experience for international tourists.

Under this fresh initiative, eligible visitors can secure their entry visa as part of an all-in-one travel deal that bundles flights, accommodation, and alternative transport services into a single transaction.

Saudi Arabia has launched a new Package Visa pilot with flights, hotels and tourist entry together. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Reported by Gulf News citing the Saudi Press Agency, the system is undergoing a trial rollout through a network of accredited travel and tourism agencies within selected pilot markets.

The inter-ministerial project brings together the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and the Insurance Authority to advance national tourism goals.

How does the new bundled visa system work?

The framework shifts how prospective tourists coordinate their itineraries by eliminating the need for independent bookings.

The primary features of the consolidated booking service include:

Single integrated applications covering round-trip flight arrangements. Direct lodging reservations at licensed hospitality facilities within the Kingdom. Instant inclusion of electronic tourist visa processing during the checkout phase. Customizable itineraries featuring local events, cultural activities, and regional sightseeing hotspots.

Will this scheme encourage longer vacation stays?

Tourism authorities anticipate that lowering entry friction will directly prompt visitors to extend their holidays and increase local spending.

The new system allows international tourists to purchase their visa, round-trip flights, and hotel lodging simultaneously. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb noted that the digital platform empowers external travel operators while giving global passengers a smarter, more seamless route into the country.

The pilot matches a series of flexible entry provisions, such as the standard visa on arrival and stopover transit permits, which altogether helped the destination attract over 29 million inbound travellers across the previous year.

Officials confirmed that only travel firms maintaining 24-hour customer support channels and verified technical platforms are authorized to distribute these packages.

Saudi authorities suspend visa on arrival for 14 nations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia has suspended its visa-on-arrival facility for citizens of 14 nations with immediate effect. The new directive impacts travellers even if they hold valid visas or residency permits from the United Kingdom, the United States, or the European Union.

According to an internal circular from immigration authorities, the decision stems from operational adjustments required during the busy Hajj pilgrimage season.

It added that the restriction will remain in place until further notice. Passengers holding standard tourist visas issued directly by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia beforehand are exempted from the ban.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng