She moved to Nashville after a breakup and got dumped on day five — who is Jasmine Sklavanitis
Jasmine Sklavanitis is an American reality TV star who gained prominence following her appearance on Love Island USA Season 5. She is a registered nurse who has worked in the medical industry since 2017 and currently serves as an area sales director at Modern Medical Solutions.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Jasmine Sklavanitis hails from Mount Morris, Illinois, and is the daughter of Brenda and James T. Sklavanitis.
- She pursued a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Western Governors University and is a trauma step-down ICU nurse.
- Jasmine became a reality TV star following her appearance on Love Island USA Season 5, where she was eliminated on Day 5 after failing to secure a connection.
Jasmine Sklavanitis' profile summary
Full name
Jasmine Sklavanitis
Gender
Female
Date of birth
12 August 1998
Age
27 years old (as of June 2026)
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
Mount Morris, Illinois, United States
Current residence
Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
130
Weight in kilograms
59
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Brenda Sklavanitis
Father
James Thomas Sklavanitis
Siblings
2
Relationship status
Single
School
Oregon High School
College
Western Governors University, Northeast Iowa Community College
Profession
Trauma step-down ICU nurse, reality TV personality, model
Who is Jasmine Sklavanitis?
Reality TV star Jasmine Sklavanitis is the only daughter of her parents, Brenda and James Thomas Sklavanitis. She was born on 12 August 1998 in Mount Morris, Illinois, United States. Her age as of June 2026 is 27 years, and her zodiac sign is Leo.
Jasmine Sklavanitis was raised alongside two brothers, Jake and Brandon Sklavanitis.
Jasmine’s father, James Thomas Sklavanitis, was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who owned the meat processing plant Outback Premium Meats in Forreston, Illinois. He passed away on 20 June 2025 after battling cancer.
Jasmine Sklavanitis attended Oregon High School before enrolling at Northeast Iowa Community College in 2020 to pursue a practical nursing program. She later joined Western Governors University, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
What does Jasmine Sklavanitis do for a living?
Jasmine Sklavanitis gained fame as a reality TV star when she appeared on Love Island USA Season 5 in 2023. She entered the villa as one of the original Islanders and was initially coupled with Victor Gonzalez. However, after new connections formed, she became single and was eliminated on Day 5 of the season.
His ex said he promised to marry her hours before entering the villa — TJ Palma from Love Island USA
Although Jasmine’s time on the show was brief, appearing on a major reality dating series helped her gain public attention and build an audience on social media. Jasmine Sklavanitis’ Instagram page shows her lifestyle content, fashion-focused photos, and glimpses of her personal life.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Jasmine Sklavanitis began working in the medical field as a certified nursing assistant at HCR ManorCare in 2017 before becoming a licensed practical nurse in 2020.
In 2021, Jasmine Sklavanitis joined Wesley Willows as a nursing manager, a role she held for approximately a year, before being hired by Vanderbilt University Medical Center as a charge nurse in 2022. In 2024, she served as a contract registered nurse at Select Specialty Hospital.
From 2025 to 2026, Jasmine served as an origination associate and junior associate at Emanay. She is currently an area sales director at Modern Medical Solutions.
What happened to Jasmine in Love Island Season 5?
Jasmine Sklavanitis joined Love Island USA Season 5 as one of the original Islanders when the season premiered in 2023. She entered the villa on Day 1 and was initially paired with Victor Gonzalez after the opening coupling.
During the first few days, Jasmine’s journey was affected by new arrivals and changing connections. When bombshell Carmen Kocourek entered the villa, she chose Victor during a twist, leaving Jasmine single.
At the first recoupling ceremony on Day 5, the Islanders had to choose whether to continue with their current connections or form new couples. Jasmine was unable to secure a partner, meaning she became vulnerable and was dumped from the island. She finished the season in 26th place after spending only five days in the villa.
In an interview with TV Insider, Jasmine was asked about what she learned from her experience on Love Island USA Season 5, and she responded:
I learned it’s okay to be vulnerable and open up and show people the different layers. I normally don’t show these layers and emotions I have. I figured out that being vulnerable faster, you figure out faster if your person is your person. It ultimately leads to less heartbreak.
FAQs
- How old is Jasmine Sklavanitis from Love Island? The reality TV star was born on 12 August 1998, making her 27 years old as of June 2026.
- Who are Jasmine Sklavanitis’ parents? Her mother is Branda Sklavanitis, and her father was James Thomas Sklavanitis, who succumbed to cancer in June 2025.
- Does Jasmine Sklavanitis have siblings? She has two siblings, Brandon and Jake Sklavanitis.
- What is Jasmine Sklavanitis’ job? She is a trauma step-down ICU nurse, reality TV personality, and Instagram model.
- What season of Love Island is Jasmine in? The reality TV star appeared on Love Island USA Season 5, which aired in 2023.
- Why was Jasmine Sklavanitis dumped from Love Island? She was eliminated on Day 5 of the show after she became single during the early recoupling.
- Are Jasmine and Victor from Love Island USA still together? Her connection with Victor Gonzalez ended during the early stages of the dating reality TV show after Victor pursued another connection in the villa.
- Is Jasmine Sklavanitis dating anyone? She is not in any publicly known relationship, and therefore, she is presumably single.
- How tall is Jasmine Sklavanitis? She stands at approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.
Jasmine Sklavanitis gained recognition after appearing on Love Island USA Season 5. She continues to balance her career as a nurse with her public presence as a model and reality TV personality. Her short villa journey helped introduce her to a wider audience.
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Adelaido Solis began his music career by teaching himself the bajo quinto and accordion. He later began posting covers on YouTube and gradually built an audience. In January 2022, he joined the Grupo Frontera band and has been part of its success story. Read on to learn more about his music career and personal life.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya Muhonji is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in July 2021 and has over five years of experience. Muhonji specialises in covering entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Egerton University in 2014. To advance his technical expertise, he completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023. Additionally, he finished the Google News Initiative training in March 2024 and a Fact-Checking and Research training in September 2024. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com.