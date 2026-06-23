Jasmine Sklavanitis is an American reality TV star who gained prominence following her appearance on Love Island USA Season 5. She is a registered nurse who has worked in the medical industry since 2017 and currently serves as an area sales director at Modern Medical Solutions.

Jasmine Sklavanitis poses for modelling shots. Photo: @jasminesklavanitis on Instagram (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Jasmine Sklavanitis hails from Mount Morris, Illinois, and is the daughter of Brenda and James T. Sklavanitis .

. She pursued a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Western Governors University and is a trauma step-down ICU nurse .

. Jasmine became a reality TV star following her appearance on Love Island USA Season 5, where she was eliminated on Day 5 after failing to secure a connection.

Jasmine Sklavanitis' profile summary

Full name Jasmine Sklavanitis Gender Female Date of birth 12 August 1998 Age 27 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Mount Morris, Illinois, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Brenda Sklavanitis Father James Thomas Sklavanitis Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Oregon High School College Western Governors University, Northeast Iowa Community College Profession Trauma step-down ICU nurse, reality TV personality, model Instagram @jasminesklavanitis

Who is Jasmine Sklavanitis?

Reality TV star Jasmine Sklavanitis is the only daughter of her parents, Brenda and James Thomas Sklavanitis. She was born on 12 August 1998 in Mount Morris, Illinois, United States. Her age as of June 2026 is 27 years, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Jasmine Sklavanitis was raised alongside two brothers, Jake and Brandon Sklavanitis.

Five facts about Jasmine Sklavanitis. Photo: @jasminesklavanitis on Instagram (modified by author)

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Jasmine’s father, James Thomas Sklavanitis, was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who owned the meat processing plant Outback Premium Meats in Forreston, Illinois. He passed away on 20 June 2025 after battling cancer.

Jasmine Sklavanitis attended Oregon High School before enrolling at Northeast Iowa Community College in 2020 to pursue a practical nursing program. She later joined Western Governors University, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

What does Jasmine Sklavanitis do for a living?

Jasmine Sklavanitis poses for various modelling shots. Photo: @jasminesklavanitis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jasmine Sklavanitis gained fame as a reality TV star when she appeared on Love Island USA Season 5 in 2023. She entered the villa as one of the original Islanders and was initially coupled with Victor Gonzalez. However, after new connections formed, she became single and was eliminated on Day 5 of the season.

Although Jasmine’s time on the show was brief, appearing on a major reality dating series helped her gain public attention and build an audience on social media. Jasmine Sklavanitis’ Instagram page shows her lifestyle content, fashion-focused photos, and glimpses of her personal life.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jasmine Sklavanitis began working in the medical field as a certified nursing assistant at HCR ManorCare in 2017 before becoming a licensed practical nurse in 2020.

Jasmine Sklavanitis leans on a door as she poses for a photo. Photo: @jasminesklavanitis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2021, Jasmine Sklavanitis joined Wesley Willows as a nursing manager, a role she held for approximately a year, before being hired by Vanderbilt University Medical Center as a charge nurse in 2022. In 2024, she served as a contract registered nurse at Select Specialty Hospital.

From 2025 to 2026, Jasmine served as an origination associate and junior associate at Emanay. She is currently an area sales director at Modern Medical Solutions.

What happened to Jasmine in Love Island Season 5?

Jasmine Sklavanitis joined Love Island USA Season 5 as one of the original Islanders when the season premiered in 2023. She entered the villa on Day 1 and was initially paired with Victor Gonzalez after the opening coupling.

During the first few days, Jasmine’s journey was affected by new arrivals and changing connections. When bombshell Carmen Kocourek entered the villa, she chose Victor during a twist, leaving Jasmine single.

Jasmine Sklavanitis poses wearing a white woven top. Photo: @jasminesklavanitis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

At the first recoupling ceremony on Day 5, the Islanders had to choose whether to continue with their current connections or form new couples. Jasmine was unable to secure a partner, meaning she became vulnerable and was dumped from the island. She finished the season in 26th place after spending only five days in the villa.

In an interview with TV Insider, Jasmine was asked about what she learned from her experience on Love Island USA Season 5, and she responded:

I learned it’s okay to be vulnerable and open up and show people the different layers. I normally don’t show these layers and emotions I have. I figured out that being vulnerable faster, you figure out faster if your person is your person. It ultimately leads to less heartbreak.

FAQs

How old is Jasmine Sklavanitis from Love Island? The reality TV star was born on 12 August 1998, making her 27 years old as of June 2026. Who are Jasmine Sklavanitis’ parents? Her mother is Branda Sklavanitis, and her father was James Thomas Sklavanitis, who succumbed to cancer in June 2025. Does Jasmine Sklavanitis have siblings? She has two siblings, Brandon and Jake Sklavanitis. What is Jasmine Sklavanitis’ job? She is a trauma step-down ICU nurse, reality TV personality, and Instagram model. What season of Love Island is Jasmine in? The reality TV star appeared on Love Island USA Season 5, which aired in 2023. Why was Jasmine Sklavanitis dumped from Love Island? She was eliminated on Day 5 of the show after she became single during the early recoupling. Are Jasmine and Victor from Love Island USA still together? Her connection with Victor Gonzalez ended during the early stages of the dating reality TV show after Victor pursued another connection in the villa. Is Jasmine Sklavanitis dating anyone? She is not in any publicly known relationship, and therefore, she is presumably single. How tall is Jasmine Sklavanitis? She stands at approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Jasmine Sklavanitis gained recognition after appearing on Love Island USA Season 5. She continues to balance her career as a nurse with her public presence as a model and reality TV personality. Her short villa journey helped introduce her to a wider audience.

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Source: Legit.ng