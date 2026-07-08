A young Nigerian lady drew people's attention to the letter the embassy gave her after her visa was rejected

She mentioned that she applied for a US visa several times, but her application was rejected despite having complete documents

She also shared her experience applying to Canada and explained how she finally got her student visa approved

A Nigerian lady who applied for a visa to travel abroad for education four different times has shared her experience after her visa was rejected on four occasions.

In the video, she showed the document she received from the US Embassy in Nigeria after her visa was rejected and revealed what she was told during the interview at the embassy.

Nigerian lady opens up after multiple US visa rejections, shows embassy document. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/aishadollarz, Getty Images/ultrapro

Source: TikTok

Lady shares US, Canada visa rejection experience

She explained in the TikTok video that the experience made her feel bad because she believed there was no reason for her visa to be rejected, as all her documents were complete. Despite that, her application was rejected multiple times.

She applied to both the US and Canada, but her visa applications were still rejected.

@aishadollarz said in the video:

"You see this thing. This blue paper is what they'll give you at the American embassy in Nigeria when they deny your visa. I got two of these. I was denied an American visa twice."

"Why would they deny me? I felt like I had everything."

"I refused to accept defeat. When I got out of the embassy, I told my dad they did not give me the visa, but I'll come back and apply again."

"My family restrategized. They said, 'Let's do Canada this time,' so we used an agent."

Lady posts US visa rejection letter, explains how Canada later approved her student visa. Photo Source: TikTok/aishadollarz

Source: TikTok

After her visa was rejected four different times, she explained that she applied for master's programmes at different universities. Eventually, on her fifth visa application, her visa was approved just weeks before the resumption of academic activities at the university she chose.

She continued:

"I applied to the university. I applied for the master's, and by the time my dad called me and was asking what was the next step, I had already applied."

"I applied to two or three schools in the US, and then I got admission into a US university. I applied for the visa, and the approval came in less than a month."

Reactions as lady shares visa rejection experience

HAIR LAUNDRY by DAMMY stressed:

"Got denied after asking me just two questions next thing I hear is deny everywhere first blurrrr I was like I have e be everything with me and was not even ask to bring them out American embassy will stain ur white 😭😭😭😭😭 I just sat down one side they practically denied everyone there."

Digital Genius noted:

"We wey no get person wey dey run am for us nko... was denied USA 2 times."

Eyitee said:

"Got denied three times. 2 Canada and 1 Portugal for 3 different visas. Not giving up sha."

Samiah explained:

"I feel for you sis .disappointment can be very frustrating but then wen everything set you no go believe it . The fact that you kept on praying is really good coz it not really easy to face disappointment 4 time enhhh."

Sarah Oris noted:

"I watch to the end ooooo sha sha you left us in Nigeria ,you did well😂😂 I’m coming to meet you."

BnkLuxe Extensions shared:

"May God bless your Dad and may Canada be good to you."

Temmie_ace said:

"Alhamdullilah i only try canada twice nd i got tired but Alhamdullilah not stopping tho."

Tianah_fits✂️ wrote:

"Knowing how long and stressful the process can be,I can imagine the joy you felt the day the visa arrived."

Double "D" added:

"Mine was 5 good times for SOWP to canada🇨🇦. On the 5th time, i applied for reconsideration request which was finally approved after 6weeks by november 28, 2025 will be in canada🇨🇦 by this january ending. and i did everything by my self."

Wale Opeyemi | studyvisaexpert said:

"When I tell people career progression is important when it comes to Canada study permit applications… now that’s not the only factor that gives you the visa oo but one of it … so work with a professional travel agent that knows how to handle applications."

Watch the video of the lady documenting her visa rejection experience below.

Sweden rejects Nigerian lady's visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared her disappointment after her visa was refused.

She said the reasons listed in the refusal letter did not match the information she submitted and wondered if the authorities had reviewed someone else's application. She also revealed that while her own visa was rejected, her sister, who applied with the same travel plans, was granted a visa.

Source: Legit.ng