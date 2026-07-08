A Chief Magistrates' Court in Katsina ordered the detention of Dr. Bashir Kurfi, an ABU Zaria lecturer

Kurfi allegedly claimed on Trust TV that the Katsina state government sponsored Hajj pilgrimages for bandit leaders

The case was adjourned to July 14, 2026, with defence counsel insisting his client would be vindicated

A Chief Magistrates' Court in Katsina state has remanded Dr. Bashir Kurfi, a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and public affairs commentator, in police custody after the police command arraigned him on charges of defamation of character and injurious falsehood.

Chief Magistrate Zaharaddeen Kofar Soro issued the remand order on the application of the prosecution, which argued that releasing Kurfi could compromise its ongoing investigations.

The court remanded an ABU lecturer after prosecutors accused him of making defamatory claims against Katsina. Photo: DanKatsina50, Getty/AHMED HASAN

Source: Twitter

What charges does Kurfi face in Katsina?

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the charges relate to remarks Kurfi made during an interview on Trust TV on June 24. He faces two counts under Sections 308 and 309(1) of the Penal Code Law of Katsina State.

The prosecution alleged that Kurfi claimed the Katsina government had sponsored some bandit leaders to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, a statement prosecutors described as false, malicious, and damaging to the reputation of both the state government and the people of Katsina.

The prosecution further contended that Kurfi made the remarks knowing, or having reasonable grounds to believe, that they would injure the government's standing.

Kurfi pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in open court.

Defence pushes back against remand

His counsel, A.D. Umar, opposed the remand application, urging the court to grant his client bail because he was entitled to his liberty while standing trial.

The magistrate, however, sided with the prosecution, directing the police to continue their investigation and ordering Kurfi to remain in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Katsina State Police Command until the next hearing.

Dr. Bashir Kurfi pleaded not guilty before being remanded over remarks made during a television interview. Photo: Bello Kabir Kehinde, Zagazola Makama

Source: Facebook

The case was adjourned to Monday, July 14, 2026, for further proceedings.

Speaking to journalists after the court session, Umar said he remained confident that his client would be vindicated.

Katsina villagers repel bandits during attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of a farming community in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina state fought back against armed bandits, reportedly killing four attackers and forcing others to flee.

The attack left four villagers dead and eight others injured. Residents, supported by local vigilantes, said they resisted the assailants after repeated calls for security assistance reportedly went unanswered during the incident.

Community leaders appealed for a stronger security presence to curb recurring attacks in the area.

Bandits kill imam, abduct 12 in Sokoto

Legit.ng previously reported that suspected bandits attacked Illela Dawagware village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto state, killing an imam and three other residents before abducting 12 people.

Residents said the attackers invaded the community on motorcycles and operated for about 30 minutes. They also alleged that security personnel failed to respond despite repeated distress calls and offers to provide fuel for reinforcement.

Source: Legit.ng