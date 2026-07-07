A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video documenting her relocation journey from Nigeria to Canada after successfully securing her visa

The lady captured every major step of the process, from completing travel requirements to finally arriving in her new country

Overwhelmed with gratitude, she said the opportunity once felt distant but had now become her reality

A Nigerian lady has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a video documenting her relocation from Nigeria to Canada.

She took viewers through the different stages of her relocation journey, beginning with the day she completed her biometrics and medical examinations.

Nigerian lady relocates to Canada. Photo credit: @Chelsea/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady documents relocation journey from Nigeria to Canada

She also showed the joyful moment she received her Canadian visa before proceeding with other preparations ahead of her departure.

The video captured her shopping for travel essentials, getting her hair done and packing her belongings before leaving Nigeria.

As the relocation date drew closer, she also documented her emotional farewell to friends and family before heading to the airport for her flight.

The clip posted via her TikTok account @chelsea, further showed her boarding the aircraft and eventually arriving safely in Canada to begin a new phase of her life.

Throughout the journey, the lady expressed excitement and gratitude, describing the experience as one she had prayed and hoped for over a long period.

Reflecting on her arrival in Canada, the lady admitted that she was still trying to process the reality of finally relocating abroad.

She expressed gratitude to God, saying she remained in shock because what once seemed so far away had finally come to pass.

According to her, relocating to Canada marked the beginning of a brand-new chapter filled with hope, opportunities and fresh experiences.

Nigerian lady shares moment she relocated to Canada. Photo credit: @Chelsea/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the post:

"My next chapter starts here!!Still feels unreal thank you lord. I’m still in shock like is this really my life?! God really did it, what felt so far away, what I prayed and hoped for is finally my reality."

Reactions trail lady's relocation journey

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@NGARI DESIGNER said:

"I open the portal to canada for me and anyone else who likes this."

@Chef munachi said:

"Jesus!!!! Chelsea you left usssssss. Jesus am so shocked and happy for you at the same timeeeeee congratulations babyyyyyyyyyy haewwwwwww am so happy Haew."

@pearl said:

"I cannot wait to leave this Nigeria o before I used to say I can’t go far away from my family but Omo I don wise oo."

@AKOREDE reacted:

"I will always choose Canada over any country in this world. God please hoping to go soon congratulations ma’am."

@ᴛɪᴛɪ•ʟɪꜰᴇꜱᴛʏʟᴇ added:

"Congratulations stranger! I look forward to my younger sister using this sound as the agency that assisted me is presently assisting her."

See the post below:

Nigerian woman documents relocation abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian woman documented her first international trip from Lagos to Germany in a TikTok video that quickly went viral.

She flew from Lagos to Amsterdam and then continued on to Germany, describing the experience as a dream come true.

Source: Legit.ng