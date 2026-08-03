APC and ADC members argued on live television over President Tinubu's educational records during a political programme on August 3, 2026

The debate centred on whether Tinubu can produce primary and secondary school certificates to back his claimed academic history

Nigerians took to social media to react to the televised argument, with many asking why the question triggers hostility from APC loyalists

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) clashed on air over President Bola Tinubu's educational credentials during a political discussion broadcast on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The argument centred on Tinubu's academic records, particularly whether he can produce certificates from his primary and secondary schools to support his stated educational background.

Tinubu's educational credentials spark heated debate on live TV. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The APC and ADC members clashed during the Politics Today programme on Channels Television on Monday, August 3, 2026

The segment was captioned "2027 Presidential Candidates: The Credentials Debate" as the programme addressed the issue returning to national conversation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu's educational record under scrutiny

The credentials question has followed Tinubu across multiple election cycles. During the build-up to the 2023 presidential contest, his certificate from Chicago State University in the United States became the subject of intense legal and political dispute.

The latest debate shifts attention earlier in his academic timeline, focusing on documentation from his primary and secondary schooling.

During the televised exchange, APC and ADC representatives disagreed sharply over whether the matter constitutes a legitimate concern or a politically motivated distraction.

Nigerians react online

The broadcast drew significant responses on social media. @Bims73362652 raised a pointed question about the absence of secondary school records:

"So he just obtained a Bachelor of Science, without a secondary school certificate? Nobody should tell me he attended one stupid homeschooling, make una dey deceive una self."

@occp1967 asked why the subject provokes such strong reactions from Tinubu's supporters:

"Genuine question: why does asking a simple, factual question — 'What primary, secondary, or university did Tinubu attend?' — trigger so much aggression from APC supporters? It's not an insult, it's not propaganda, it's just... a question."

@popechinedu questioned why producing old school records is treated as difficult:

"Why is this thing a big thing for Tinubu to present his Primary and secondary school certificate or statement of Results? My father, who was born in 1942, has his Primary school certificate, which I have seen several times back then in the 50s and 60s in my village in Umuahia."

@Nefo9 argued that institutional verification should be straightforward:

"When you claim to have attended a particular institution, the basic thing to do is get a verification from the same place. They will be happy to do it. But in Nigeria, Politicians will prefer to go to court to prove they attended an institution."

@ajala14843 took a different view, suggesting the focus on credentials reflects poorly on the opposition:

"Last presidential election was all about Chicago State University Saga; this forthcoming presidential election is about his primary and secondary school certificate. It has shown how useless his opposition is."

Tinubu's certificate: APC Chieftain queries Jonathan, Atiku, Obi

APC member Alwan Hassan challenged critics of President Tinubu to point to what the academic credentials of past leaders achieved for Nigeria.

Hassan questioned what Jonathan's PhD and Atiku's degree did to improve governance or help them know when to step aside.

The APC member argued that the opposition currently holds nothing of substance against the sitting president.

Tinubu's school certificates missing in INEC form

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that INEC published Tinubu's 2027 nomination documents listing only his CSU degree, with sections for primary and secondary school qualifications left blank.

Senior lawyers and opposition parties raised questions about the omission, citing constitutional requirements for presidential candidates in Nigeria.

INEC said it does not verify the authenticity of credentials, adding that the publication is meant for public scrutiny under the Electoral Act 2026.

Source: Legit.ng