APC member Alwan Hassan challenged critics of President Bola Tinubu to point to what the academic credentials of past leaders achieved for Nigeria

Hassan questioned what Jonathan's PhD and Atiku's degree did to improve governance or help them know when to step aside

The APC member argued that the opposition currently holds nothing of substance against the sitting president

An All Progressives Congress (APC) member, Alwan Hassan, has fired back at critics of President Bola Tinubu, arguing that the opposition lacks any credible ground to stand on and challenging them to show what the academic qualifications of previous leaders actually delivered for Nigerians.

Hassan directed his remarks at opponents who have questioned Tinubu's credentials, asking them to look inward at the leaders they once championed.

APC chieftain defends President Bola Tinubu's academic records, mocks Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Hassan questions the value of rivals' qualifications

"Tell me what Jonathan's PhD has done to Nigeria. Tell me how Obi's BSc has helped improve his communication skills. Tell me what it has done to Atiku to help him navigate and know the time to contest or when to concede for the best person of the time."

The comments were a pointed reference to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, all of whom have, at various points, been associated with criticism of the current administration or positioned themselves as alternatives to Tinubu.

Hassan went further to say the opposition has been unable to put forward anything of real weight against President Tinubu. His remarks suggest that, from the APC's perspective, attacks on the president have been driven more by political rivalry than by genuine policy concerns.

Peter Obi, who ran under the Labour Party banner in the 2023 election, resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, making him a key figure in the buildup to the next electoral cycle.

Nigerians react as APC chieftain defends Tinubu

The interview of the APC chieftain has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Teejay said that the opposition leaders are frustrated:

"They are frustrated; let them continue crying. They have everything about Tinubu in 2023, from the CSU in 2023. Including his admission letter from the college."

Beks said the conversation is not about governance:

"Leadership is not a degree competition. We judge leaders by their decisions, integrity, competence & results—not by d letters before or after their names. If the only defence of a government is to mock the education of opponents, then the conversation has moved away from governance."

Chris Aspirewealth argued that the APC chieftain dodged a fundamental question:

"When you can’t verify the credentials, you attack the value of education itself. Imagine going on national television to argue that degrees don't matter, just to dodge fundamental transparency about academic records."

Mr Explorer explained why he prefers Tinubu:

"Tinubu is just better but not the best or standard for Nigeria. The reason some of us still pick Tinubu despite all his stains (all the top 4 candidates have bloody stains) is that he's a builder and a visionary above others. The worst of them all will still be Obi anytime, any day."

See the video of the interview on X here:

Source: Legit.ng