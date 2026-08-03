New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly targeting three players from his former club Chelsea

Portuguese winger Pedro Neto is the latest Man City have shown interest in and could be available for around £70 million

The Citizens have previously expressed interest in Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto earlier in the transfer window

Manchester City's new manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly looking to the club he left behind for reinforcements, and he is keen on signing three Chelsea players ahead of the new season.

Maresca stepped down from the Chelsea hotseat in January 2026 and was unveiled as Pep Guardiola's replacement at the Etihad Stadium in July.

Enzo Maresca interested in signing three Chelsea players. Photo by Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

Having guided Chelsea to UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup glory, the Italian now faces the challenge of maintaining City's dynasty and appears to be drawing on his experience at Stamford Bridge to identify transfer targets.

Manchester City eye Pedro Neto

According to The Sun, one of the names linked to City is Portuguese winger Pedro Neto. Reports suggest Chelsea could sanction his departure if an offer in the region of £70 million arrives.

City have also eyed French right-back Malo Gusto. However, according to Sports Mole, the club previously walked away from a deal for Gusto after Chelsea placed a price tag of £75 million on the defender.

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez is the third player on Maresca's radar. His future at Chelsea has been the subject of considerable speculation.

Real Madrid publicly distanced themselves from any pursuit of Fernandez; the interest from City could give the midfielder a credible route out of West London if he decides to seek a fresh challenge.

City's pursuit of multiple Chelsea players underlines the extent to which Maresca is looking to overhaul the squad he has inherited, leaning on his familiarity with players he previously managed to set his pace at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Man City set asking price for Rodri

Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester City set an asking price of €75 million for Rodri amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Rodri has yet to accept a contract renewal with only a year left on his contract and has not hidden his desire to return to his home country, Spain.

Source: Legit.ng