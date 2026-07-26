Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, to demonstrate against Israel's military campaign in Gaza

The mass rally drew large crowds expressing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict

The demonstration in Jakarta was one of the largest recent pro-Palestinian gatherings reported in Southeast Asia

Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Jakarta on Sunday, rallying against Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza and showing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The protest drew large crowds to Indonesia's capital, with participants calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza. Demonstrators marched through Jakarta carrying banners and flags in a show of support for Palestinians caught in the conflict.

Thousands of Indonesians Rally in Jakarta to Protest Israel's War in Gaza

Source: Getty Images

Indonesia voices support for Palestine

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, has a long history of public sympathy for the Palestinian cause. The Jakarta rally reflected that sentiment on a significant scale, with protesters united in their demand that the military campaign in Gaza be brought to a halt.

Al Jazeera reported on the gathering, describing it as a major mobilisation of pro-Palestinian sentiment in the Indonesian capital. The demonstrators made clear their opposition to the continued assault on Gaza, with many carrying placards and chanting slogans calling for peace and justice for Palestinians.

The protest comes as the conflict in Gaza continues to draw international condemnation, with demonstrations taking place across the world in recent months.

Jakarta's rally added Indonesia's voice to that global chorus of opposition, underscoring the depth of public feeling on the issue in the country.

Thousands of Indonesians Rally in Jakarta to Protest Israel's War in Gaza

Source: Getty Images

Israeli settlers burn 2 mosques and attack villages

Legit.ng earlier reported that Palestinian officials say Israeli settlers attacked two villages in the occupied West Bank overnight, burning mosques, destroying cars, stealing property, and spraying hate graffiti on walls, as tensions in the territory continue to rise sharply.

The mayor of Qusra, Abdul Azim Wadi, said settlers set fire to a mosque that was under construction in the village, adding that the word "revenge" was among the slogans spray painted on its walls. In a separate incident, Palestinian officials say settlers burned a second mosque in the village of Kour and marked its walls with similar slogans.

Source: Legit.ng