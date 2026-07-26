Federal Government launches online registration for Renewed Hope Employment Initiative to train 26,961 Nigerians

Minister promises practical skills training to boost employment and entrepreneurship across all states

New portal features enhance transparency; previous beneficiaries ineligible for Phase III applications

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has launched the online registration portal for Phase III of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI), with plans to train 26,961 unemployed Nigerians in 70 high-demand skills as part of efforts to tackle unemployment and boost entrepreneurship nationwide.

The programme, which will run across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is expected to commence in August 2026 after the registration process is completed.

President Bola Tinubu's government unveils employment opportunities for Nigerians Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

Nationwide skills training begins

Speaking during the launch, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Dingyadi, said the initiative is designed to equip unemployed Nigerians with practical, market-driven skills that can lead to employment or self-reliance.

He explained that the government would adopt a ward-to-ward selection process to ensure that beneficiaries are drawn from communities across the country, promoting fairness and wider participation, according to a report by Daily Sun.

According to the minister, the programme aligns with the Federal Government's broader agenda to reduce unemployment by expanding access to vocational training and enterprise development.

Graduate trainees to receive starter packs

As part of the initiative, the government also announced plans to resettle 3,405 outstanding graduate trainees with starter packs and work tools after completing their training.

The support package is intended to help beneficiaries establish businesses or begin careers in their chosen trades, strengthening the government's push for sustainable job creation.

FG addresses delays in previous phases

Dingyadi acknowledged complaints from beneficiaries of the earlier phases regarding unpaid stipends and delayed resettlement support.

He attributed the setbacks to funding constraints and assured participants that the ministry was working with relevant authorities to secure the release of funds needed to settle all outstanding obligations.

"I wish to assure all affected beneficiaries that this Ministry is fully aware of the matter and is working with the relevant authorities to ensure the release of the necessary funds so that all outstanding obligations can be met without further delay," he said.

New portal features to improve transparency

Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Silas Agara, said the upgraded registration portal includes new security and verification features to improve transparency and efficiency.

Applicants will be required to verify their identities using their National Identification Number (NIN), while the system will automatically prevent multiple registrations and assign applicants to training centres closest to their locations.

Agara added that persons living with disabilities would be identified during registration and matched with skills programmes suited to their needs.

Previous beneficiaries not eligible

Providing an update on earlier phases, Agara disclosed that 32,886 Nigerians were trained under Phase I in 2024, with 4,683 beneficiaries receiving start-up tools and business support.

He added that 33,692 people completed training under Phase II but are still awaiting resettlement packages because the 2025 capital budget has yet to be released. The delay has also affected the payment of outstanding stipends to 4,651 participants.

Nigerian youths to have employment as FG unveils portal for over 26,000 Nigerians. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

Agara assured beneficiaries that all pending payments and support would be processed once funding becomes available.

He also clarified that beneficiaries of Phases I and II will not be eligible to apply for Phase III, as the government intends to extend the opportunity to a new group of unemployed Nigerians.

Opens portal to give 500,000 Nigerians up to N2m

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has unveiled a credit scheme targeting young Nigerian entrepreneurs, with plans to reach more than 500,000 beneficiaries through loans of up to N2 million each.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, announced the YOUTHCRED for Entrepreneurs initiative at a launch ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The programme is being run by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, known as CREDICORP, according to a report by Daily Trust.

Source: Legit.ng