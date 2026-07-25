Several Super Falcons players allege cash went missing from their hotel rooms in Casablanca ahead of WAFCON 2026

Esther Okoronkwo claims she reported the incident but was dissatisfied with the response from hotel officials

The NFF is yet to issue a statement as Nigeria prepares to begin its WAFCON title defence

Nigeria's preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) have been overshadowed by allegations that cash disappeared from several Super Falcons players' hotel rooms while the squad was camped in Casablanca, Morocco.

The players claimed the incidents occurred at the Marriott Hotel, where the African champions were staying before relocating to Rabat for the tournament. The alleged losses are said to total more than $1,200, with the affected players claiming the money went missing while they were away from their rooms.

Nigeria's Super Falcons team pose for photo prior to the pre-WAFCON 2026 friendly match against Tanzania. Photo by TFF

Source: Twitter

Super Falcons players report missing cash

According to social media updates from the team's camp by the players, five players discovered that money had gone missing from their wallets after returning to their hotel rooms.

The reported losses include Esther Okoronkwo ($700), captain Rasheedat Ajibade ($200), veteran defender Osinachi Ohale ($100), striker Joy Omewa ($120) and midfielder Halimatu Ayinde ($100), bringing the total alleged loss to more than $1,200.

One of the affected players, Okoronkwo, brought the issue to light on Snapchat, alleging that she informed hotel management but was dissatisfied with the response she received. She further claimed that members of the cleaning staff were responsible, alleging the cash disappeared while the players were away from their rooms.

Those allegations have not been independently verified, and neither the hotel nor the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had publicly commented at the time of filing this report.

The latest claims have also revived memories of a similar incident involving the Super Eagles earlier this year. According to sports journalist Ojora Babatunde, several players reportedly lost cash and valuable personal belongings at their hotel in Rabat before Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against hosts Morocco and it was confirmed to him by the team coordinator.

With both the men's and women's national teams now reporting separate theft incidents while on international duty in Morocco, fresh questions have emerged over the security arrangements and welfare of Nigerian athletes during major continental competitions.

Focus remains on WAFCON title defence

Despite the incident, the Super Falcons are expected to continue preparations for the continental tournament, which begins in Morocco on Sunday, July 26.

Nigeria heads into the competition as defending champions and the most successful nation in WAFCON history, having lifted the trophy 10 times.

According to the BBC, beyond retaining their African crown, the Super Falcons are also chasing qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, with the tournament's four semi-finalists earning automatic places.

The team has been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and tournament debutants Malawi.

Nigeria will begin its campaign against Malawi on Tuesday, July 28, before facing Zambia on August 1 and Egypt on August 5, with all three group matches scheduled to take place in Rabat.

Super Falcons unveil 10-star WAFCON kit

Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Falcons unveiled a special Nike jersey featuring 10 stars surrounding the national crest to commemorate their record 10 Women's Africa Cup of Nations triumphs.

The symbolic kit debuted during Nigeria's final warm-up match against Tanzania and reflects the team's remarkable dominance in African women's football. The champions will now wear the commemorative design as they pursue an unprecedented 11th WAFCON title in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng