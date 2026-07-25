Nigeria's impact investment market has provided more than ₦1.1 trillion in financing to over 700,000 SMEs, showing growing investor confidence

A recent study found that about $2.7 billion was invested in sectors including fintech, agriculture, healthcare and renewable energy in seven years

While local financing is expanding through institutions like DBN and BoI, many mid-sized businesses still struggle to access funding

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria's impact investment sector has recorded significant growth, with more than ₦1.1 trillion in financing reaching over 700,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), highlighting increasing investor confidence in businesses that deliver both financial returns and social impact despite the country's economic challenges.

The latest figures were revealed in the Nigerian Impact Investment Landscape Study 2025, presented during a virtual industry session titled "From Data to Action: Trends, Capital Flows, Emerging Opportunities and Strategic Insights from the Nigerian Impact Investment Landscape Study 2025."

Over 700,000 Nigerian Small Businesses Get ₦1.1 Trillion Boost as Impact Investment Soars

Source: UGC

According to The Nation, the event brought together investors, development finance institutions and policymakers to discuss how data-driven investment decisions can support sustainable economic growth.

Shift toward long-term impact investments

Speaking during the presentation, the Regional Representative for Africa at Innovision Global Consulting International, Iffat Mahmud, said Nigeria's impact investing ecosystem is evolving from short-term, speculative financing to long-term investments designed to generate measurable social, environmental and economic benefits.

According to her, the study found that over ₦1.1 trillion has been channelled to more than 700,000 SMEs, reflecting the growing sophistication of the country's impact investment landscape.

“N1.1 trillion in financing reaching over 700,000 SMEs is not just a statistical headline—it is concrete evidence that Nigeria’s impact market is deepening and building genuine cross-sector coordination."

Mahmud said the milestone demonstrates stronger collaboration between domestic and international investors, with increasing confidence in financing businesses capable of delivering sustainable development outcomes.

She noted that investors are increasingly leveraging Nigeria's existing financial system to fund viable enterprises rather than delaying investments until market conditions become more favourable.

The report was commissioned by the Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) under the Nigerian Impact Investing Research Industry Collaborative (NIIRIC). It analysed more than 500 impact investment transactions completed between 2019 and 2025.

During the review period, an estimated $2.7 billion was invested in businesses operating in sectors such as financial inclusion, renewable energy, healthcare, agriculture and logistics.

Local financing gains momentum despite economic pressures

The study found that Nigeria's impact investment market has continued to expand even as businesses grapple with persistent inflation, exchange rate volatility and high interest rates.

Researchers attributed this resilience to the wider adoption of local financing mechanisms, including green bonds, credit guarantees and wholesale debt facilities, which have helped sustain funding across key sectors.

Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) remain the largest providers of impact capital, while local institutions such as the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) have expanded wholesale lending programmes targeted at micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

Mahmud added that Nigeria's foreign exchange challenges have also accelerated the shift toward naira-denominated financing, reducing currency risks for businesses seeking long-term investment.

Funding gap persists for mid-sized businesses

Despite the sector's growth, the report identified a major financing gap affecting businesses often described as the "missing middle." These are enterprises seeking funding between ₦20 million and ₦500 million (approximately $40,000 to $1 million), many of which continue to struggle to secure suitable financing despite growing investor appetite.

The sector-by-sector analysis also revealed uneven investment patterns. Financial technology attracted the largest share of private equity and venture capital funding, receiving more than $2.9 billion between 2019 and 2025.

Over 700,000 Nigerian Small Businesses Get ₦1.1 Trillion Boost as Impact Investment Soars

Source: Getty Images

In comparison, agriculture secured $189 million, healthcare attracted $176 million, while clean energy received $305 million, underscoring continued disparities in capital allocation despite the importance of these industries to Nigeria's long-term economic development.

Overall, the report concluded that impact investing is becoming an increasingly important source of patient capital for Nigeria's real economy, providing businesses with alternative financing options at a time when conventional borrowing remains expensive and difficult to access.

Source: Legit.ng