UK Updates Financial Requirements for Student Visa Applicants, Shares New Proof of Funds
- The United Kingdom government has officially updated the financial requirements for international students applying for Student and Child Student visas
- Under the newly released guidelines, applicants must prove significantly higher monthly living costs for courses both inside and outside London
- At the current official exchange rate, a Nigerian student studying in London must show proof of living funds
The United Kingdom government has released updated guidelines on the financial evidence required for international students seeking to study in the country.
The update, published on the official UK government portal, details the specific amount applicants must have in their accounts to cover course fees and living costs, as well as strict rules on how this amount must be proven.
For many Nigerians planning to relocate to the UK for studies, the new figures mean preparing significantly larger financial statements, especially given current currency exchange rates.
UK government updates requirements for international students
Aside from showing proof of full tuition fees as stated on their Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), international students must show they can support themselves.
Using the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official exchange rate of approximately N1,820.85 per British Pound (GBP), here is how much Nigerian applicants must prove for living costs (calculated up to a maximum of 9 months):
1. Main Applicants (Students)
- Studying Inside London: £1,529 per month.
- Naira Equivalent: N2,784,362 monthly.
- Total for 9 Months: £13,761 (N25,059,262).
- Studying Outside London: £1,171 per month.
- Naira Equivalent: N2,132,431 monthly.
- Total for 9 Months: £10,539 (N19,191,814).
2. Dependants (Partner or Children)
- Inside London: £845 per month (up to 9 months).
- Naira Equivalent: N1,546,350 monthly.
- Outside London: £680 per month (up to 9 months).
- Naira Equivalent: N1,244,400 monthly.
Documents needed for UK student visa
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK Visas and Immigration urged students who just received exam results to begin their student visa application immediately.
Applicants need three key items before they can start the online process, including a CAS reference number from their institution.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng