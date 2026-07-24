The United Kingdom government has officially updated the financial requirements for international students applying for Student and Child Student visas

Under the newly released guidelines, applicants must prove significantly higher monthly living costs for courses both inside and outside London

At the current official exchange rate, a Nigerian student studying in London must show proof of living funds

The United Kingdom government has released updated guidelines on the financial evidence required for international students seeking to study in the country.

The update, published on the official UK government portal, details the specific amount applicants must have in their accounts to cover course fees and living costs, as well as strict rules on how this amount must be proven.

The UK updates student visa rules and shares financial requirements for applicants. Photo credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Source: UGC

For many Nigerians planning to relocate to the UK for studies, the new figures mean preparing significantly larger financial statements, especially given current currency exchange rates.

UK government updates requirements for international students

Aside from showing proof of full tuition fees as stated on their Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), international students must show they can support themselves.

Using the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official exchange rate of approximately N1,820.85 per British Pound (GBP), here is how much Nigerian applicants must prove for living costs (calculated up to a maximum of 9 months):

1. Main Applicants (Students)

Studying Inside London: £1,529 per month.

Naira Equivalent: N2,784,362 monthly. Total for 9 Months: £13,761 (N25,059,262).

Studying Outside London: £1,171 per month.

Naira Equivalent: N2,132,431 monthly. Total for 9 Months: £10,539 (N19,191,814).



2. Dependants (Partner or Children)

Inside London: £845 per month (up to 9 months).

Naira Equivalent: N1,546,350 monthly.

Outside London: £680 per month (up to 9 months).

Naira Equivalent: N1,244,400 monthly.



Documents needed for UK student visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK Visas and Immigration urged students who just received exam results to begin their student visa application immediately.

Applicants need three key items before they can start the online process, including a CAS reference number from their institution.

Source: Legit.ng