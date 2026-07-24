The UK government has published the eligibility requirements for foreigners married to British citizens who want to apply for citizenship by naturalisation

Eligible applicants must have lived in the UK for at least three years before the date their application reaches the Home Office

Eligible immigration statuses include indefinite leave to remain, settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, and indefinite leave to enter

The United Kingdom government has set out the conditions that foreign nationals married to British citizens must meet before they can apply for citizenship through the naturalisation process.

According to the official guidance, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and be married to, or in a civil partnership with, a British citizen.

UK releases its official residency requirements for foreigners seeking British citizenship. Photo Credit: Connect Images, James Speakman

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Official residency requirements for British citizenship

The residency requirement is also clearly stated: the applicant must have lived in the UK for a minimum of three years immediately before the date the Home Office receives the application.

Beyond residency, the government says applicants must already hold one of three qualifying immigration statuses at the time of application.

These are indefinite leave to remain in the UK, settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme (which is also referred to as indefinite leave to remain under that scheme), or indefinite leave to enter the UK, which covers permission granted to those moving to the country permanently from abroad.

Applicants who do not yet hold any of these statuses are not eligible to apply, regardless of how long they have lived in the country.

British citizenship: Proving the 3-year residency condition

The government places particular emphasis on how the three-year requirement is calculated. Applicants must prove they were physically present in the UK on the exact date that falls three years before the day the Home Office receives the completed application. This means the date of submission and the date of receipt are not interchangeable when counting backwards.

The guidance does not indicate that any gaps in residency during that three-year window are automatically acceptable, making it important for applicants to keep accurate records of their time in the country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed three reasons your British citizenship could be revoked.

Ways to qualify for British citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published seven ways that foreigners can qualify for British citizenship.

Foreigners who qualify under more than one category are advised to choose the option they wish to apply through to become a British citizen.

It also states that foreigners whose British citizenship applications are approved will take part in what is known as a citizenship ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng