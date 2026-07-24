The United States has condemned the killing of members of Rev . Ezekiel Dachomo's family in Plateau state

US officials have renewed calls for accountability while raising concerns about continued violence in Nigeria's Middle Belt

The statement pointed to Washington's ongoing engagement with Nigerian authorities over security and religious freedom

The United States government has condemned the killing of members of the family of Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, a prominent Christian pastor and human rights activist based in Plateau state, Nigeria.

The condemnation came on Thursday, July 23, through the official X account of the US Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs. The agency described the attack as "horrific."

It also said the pattern of violence targeting Christians and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria's Middle Belt region was "deeply alarming."

US officials react strongly to the killing of Rev. Dachomo's family members in Plateau. Photo: ezekieldachomo0

Source: Twitter

US raises alarm over Middle Belt violence

The Bureau said American officials had already raised concerns about such attacks with Nigerian counterparts the previous week, pointing to an ongoing diplomatic engagement over the security situation in the region.

"The perpetrators must be held accountable, and urgent action is needed to strengthen security and protect Christians and other vulnerable communities," the Bureau said in the post.

Washington extended condolences to the families of those killed and to all those affected by the attack. The statement made clear that the US expects concrete action from Nigerian authorities, not only in bringing those responsible to justice but also in building stronger security structures to prevent similar incidents.

Who Is Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo?

Rev. Dachomo is a senior cleric in the [Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) and is widely known for his outspoken criticism of the Nigerian government and security agencies over their handling of violence against Christian communities in the Middle Belt. He has spent years drawing attention to attacks on his community and advocating for accountability.

The Bureau reaffirmed Washington's commitment to partnering with the Nigerian government to fight terrorism, counter violent extremism, and guarantee that Christians and all Nigerians can worship freely without fear.

See the US State Department's Africa Bureau post on the attack below:

US missionary reacts to Plateau family killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected gunmen attacked communities in Plateau state's Riyom LGA, killing nine relatives of Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo. The pastor also said he later received a threatening letter after the attack.

US-based missionary Alex Barbir condemned the killings, describing the attack as terrorism against Christian communities. He criticised what he called the silence of the global Church and international community over the violence in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng