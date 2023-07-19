What does a white heart mean: different emoji colours explained

You might have encountered different heart emojis when communicating with your loved ones on social media. Heart emojis come in multiple colours and hold different meanings depending on the context in which they are used in a conversation. Nowadays, people are increasingly sending white hearts in their text chats. What does a white heart mean, and when is it best used?

Sending plain texts makes a conversation dull, and if you want to make it more engaging, you can include emojis. A heart emoji is the most commonly used, with multiple colours representing different emotions. If you choose to use the white one, it is essential to understand what it means and when to use it. What does a white heart mean, and what are the meanings of other coloured heart emojis?

What does a white heart mean?

What does the white heart emoji mean? Among the many coloured heart emojis, the white one is unique. It has been around since 2019 and is available on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram. The symbol may represent:

Pure love – The emoji can show pure love between a parent and their child or romantic partners. The symbol signifies how valuable someone is in your life, and you can include it in a special text you send them.

– The emoji can show pure love between a parent and their child or romantic partners. The symbol signifies how valuable someone is in your life, and you can include it in a special text you send them. Emotional support – If someone is going through a difficult phase in their life, sending a white love emoji shows you are in solidarity with them. It is a reassurance of your support in their difficult times.

– If someone is going through a difficult phase in their life, sending a white love emoji shows you are in solidarity with them. It is a reassurance of your support in their difficult times. A special bond – Close bonds with friends, relatives, and sometimes, workmates can be expressed using the white emoji. It symbolises a tight bond of great friendship and deep family love.

What does it mean if someone sends you a white heart emoji?

You might feel slightly confused when you receive a white heart emoji from someone on social media. To interpret the emoji’s meaning correctly, you need to assess your relationship with the person and know the context in which it is sent. The sender might be your crush, family member, workmate, or friend and then try to establish why they sent you the symbol.

What is a white heart emoji meaning from a guy?

Suppose you receive the symbol from a guy who is your crush; then you should interpret it as an expression of love. It may take up different meanings depending on your relationship with the guy.

How do you respond to a white heart emoji?

It is always good to respond to a message when you receive it. For a message with a white heart emoji, you can respond by sending a similar one or sending a different coloured heart emoji. Interestingly, there are numerous coloured heart emojis with different meanings you can use.

Heart emoji colour meanings

Heart emojis have existed for a long time, with the red one being the most popular. However, not all of them have the same meanings and use. Here are the different heart emojis with their meanings and usage.

1. Red

The red one depicts love. The symbol can be used to express affection between romantically involved people. Close friends can also use it to show their love for one another.

2. Blue

Blue is a cool colour; its emoji symbolises trust, loyalty, and peace. This symbol is best used in conversation with friends or a person with whom you are in a platonic relationship.

3. Purple

This emoji signifies sensitivity and compassionate love. People who love things with purple colours, such as dresses or shoes, may share pictures of the items on social accompanied by the symbol.

4. Black

The symbol may mean a dark humour or a dark, twisted soul. The emoji has been used to convey different messages, including a dark joke, a sombre mood, and support for everyone. In recent years, the symbol has been used to show support for the movement Black Lives Matter.

5. Yellow

It means liking and friendship, as opposed to romance, depicted by most heart emojis. The emoji can be used to show happiness, positivity, and hope. You can send it to people who are dear to you and you are not romantically involved with them.

6. Green

The coloured heart means support, optimism, close connections, and adoration of green things. It evokes caring and platonic love feelings, usually between friends or close partners in an activity such as work. The symbol may also be used to show love for the environment.

7. Pink

The emoji symbolises sincerity. It may mean strong happiness, passion, excitement, or obsession with something to other people. It is most commonly used by family members expressing genuine care or friends who have achieved a new level of friendship. You can also use it to show your liking of things with pink colour.

8. Orange

The orange heart emoji means vibrancy, enthusiasm, and joy. Since the colour expresses warmth and light, you can send it to friends to show support, encouragement, and positivity in whatever situation they may be in.

9. Brown

It means an expression of love, affection, and close ties. The symbol is most used to show support for racial equality and justice for people of colour.

FAQs

What do white hearts mean? The white heart emoji stands for pure love. It may also mean emotional support, a special bond, or a love for white things. Is there a black heart emoji? Yes. It symbolises dark humour or a dark, twisted soul. Recently, it has been used in social media campaigns for Black Lives Matter. When was the white heart emoji introduced? It became an emoji in 2019. What does a white heart from a girl mean? It may mean multiple things depending on your relationship with the girl. If you are dating, it means pure love that cannot be destroyed. What does a white heart from a boy mean? Your relationship with the boy determines the meaning of the white heart. It might be pure love, emotional support, or a special connection. How do you reply to a text with white heart emoji? You can respond by sending a white heart or a differently coloured heart, such as red, blue, green, or yellow, depending on the message you want to convey. Do all heart emojis mean love? Even though most of them are associated with love, some might hold different meanings, such as black, which might mean sadness.

What does a white heart mean? Social media platforms have many heart emojis, and the white one is gradually gaining popularity. It stands for pure love, emotional support, and special bond. Other coloured heart emojis have multiple expressions and can be used in different contexts.

