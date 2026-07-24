A Western Cape High Court judge ruled to pause parliamentary impeachment hearings against President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Farmgate scandal stems from a 2020 robbery at Ramaphosa's private farm where thieves allegedly stole $580,000 hidden in a sofa

Two of three judges sided with Ramaphosa, whose separate court challenge against the independent panel is set for September

A South African court has temporarily blocked parliament from continuing its impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa, giving the head of state more time to fight the so-called Farmgate scandal through a separate legal process.

Western Cape High Court judge Andre le Grange issued the ruling on Friday, ordering the parliamentary committee to suspend its hearings until Ramaphosa's own review case has been heard and decided. Three judges considered the matter, and two ruled in the president's favour.

South African court blocks parliament’s impeachment inquiry into President Ramaphosa. Photo credit: GovernmentZA/x

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, Ramaphosa's legal team had argued that allowing the impeachment committee to proceed before his review case was resolved would cause him irreparable damage to his reputation.

The president said the independent panel that triggered the impeachment process had "misconceived its mandate, misjudged the information placed before it and misinterpreted the four charges advanced against me." He later issued a statement saying he noted and "respects" the court's decision.

The origins of the farmgate scandal

The controversy traces back to a robbery at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo province in 2020. Thieves broke into the property and allegedly made off with $580,000 (about £430,000) in US dollar bills that had been concealed inside a sofa. The theft remained out of public view for roughly two years until Arthur Fraser, the country's former spy chief and a close ally of ex-president Jacob Zuma, sent an explosive dossier to the police exposing the incident.

Fraser accused Ramaphosa of deliberately concealing the theft from both police and tax authorities. Because the stolen money was held in foreign currency, investigators also raised the possibility that exchange control laws had been broken. Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoing, saying the cash was the proceeds from the sale of buffaloes on his farm.

How the impeachment process was revived

An independent panel concluded in 2022 that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer, but members of parliament at the time voted not to establish a formal impeachment inquiry. That decision was later overturned in May 2026 when the Constitutional Court ruled that parliament had acted unlawfully by setting aside the panel's report, effectively clearing the path for the impeachment process to resume.

The political landscape surrounding the president has also shifted considerably since the scandal first broke. Following the 2024 general elections, Ramaphosa's African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority and now governs as part of a coalition, meaning the outcome of any impeachment vote is far less predictable than it would have been four years ago.

Ramaphosa's separate legal challenge to the findings of the independent panel is scheduled to be heard in September.

Farmgate scandal sparks political tension as impeachment hearings remain suspended. Photo credit: CyrilRamaphosa/x

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa's talks with Trump, chance to reset ties

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa travels to the United States next week to meet Donald Trump in a bid to rescue deteriorating relations with a vital and increasingly critical trade partner. Ramaphosa will need to work his skills as a negotiator when he sits down with Trump Wednesday -- and an invitation for the US president to play South Africa's golf courses might just help build rapport, said one analyst.

Source: Legit.ng