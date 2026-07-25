This premier career seminar, Nigeria’s largest of its kind, is set to take place this August in major cities including Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Calabar

With global economies driven increasingly by technology, the role of information technology and digital skills in Nigeria’s growth trajectory cannot be overstated

Aptech, a pioneer in vocational training and global learning solutions, is excited to announce the 18th edition of its flagship event, Aptech Career Quest 2026, in collaboration with Middlesex University London for its Nigerian students. This premier career seminar, Nigeria’s largest of its kind, is set to take place this August in major cities including Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Calabar.

The 2026 edition of Aptech Career Quest brings together students, young professionals, and parents to access expert advice, international study pathways, and firsthand industry insights. The physical seminars cover multiple locations in Lagos, including Maryland, Ajao, Isheri, Ajah, Lekki, Ikeja, Festac Town, Victoria Island, and Surulere; as well as Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Abuja (including Lokogoma, Gwarinpa, Garki, Kubwa), Enugu, Abeokuta, and Ota, between August, 7 – August, 15, 2026. For those unable to attend in person, virtual seminars are also available, ensuring full accessibility for participants nationwide.



Source: UGC

Aptech’s unique alliance with Middlesex University London offers advanced diploma holders a streamlined international degree pathway. Students who complete their Aptech Advanced Diploma qualify for direct entry into the final year of select Bachelor’s programs at Middlesex University, including BSc (Hons) IT and Business Information Systems, BSc (Hons) Business Computing & Data Analytics, BA (Hons) Animation, and BA (Hons) 3D Animation for Games & Films.

This arrangement not only saves up to two years of traditional study but also offers substantial tuition savings- making a world-class UK degree affordable and accessible. Over the last 20 years, 1200+ students have pursued their dream to study abroad through Aptech’s pathway programs.

Nigerian youths are already making waves on the international stage, with Lagos alone accounting for five out of Africa’s seven tech unicorns and the burgeoning sectors of fintech, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and animation attracting billions in investments.

Today’s IT professionals in Nigeria are in high demand, with experienced experts commanding opportunities in Nigeria and beyond. In response to such dynamics, Aptech Career Quest 2026 centers on empowering students with the knowledge and support to become job-ready for this digital future.

In a job market where digital skills are currency, the significance of events like Aptech Career Quest is evident. Students attending Career Quest 2026 benefit from the combined mentorship of Aptech HQ and Middlesex University (London) experts, who deliver both the in-person and virtual sessions.

Through Aptech, participants gain access to the most current curriculum, spanning high-demand domains such as data science, AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, gaming, and animation. The learning experience goes beyond academics, offering a valuable window into networking, international industry connections, and hands-on insights into the careers shaping Africa and the world.

At each event in the tour, attendees can participate in a lucky draw for up to 50% scholarships toward UK-degree programs, with additional Aptech special offers on short-term and professional courses. These scholarships, awarded at every event, mean eligible students and parents can actualize their dreams of global study and a rewarding tech career.

The schedule covers vital centers for Nigeria’s digital transformation. Over ₦621 million scholarships were provided in the previous edition of Aptech Career Quest. The excitement and energy of this annual event are captured in this year’s official teaser video, available on Instagram, encapsulating the optimism and ambition that have become synonymous with Aptech Career Quest.

Mr. Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President, International Business, Aptech Limited shares, "Aptech Career Quest reflects our commitment to empowering students with affordable access to globally recognised education and future-ready careers. For around four decades, Aptech Computer Education has been at the forefront of building technology talent worldwide. Through Career Quest, we continue to bridge ambition with opportunity by enabling students to make informed academic and career choices that prepare them for success in an increasingly digital world."

He further added, "Our continued collaboration with Middlesex University London strengthens the international opportunities available to our students, providing them with globally recognised qualifications and industry-relevant skills. We remain committed to nurturing the next generation of technology professionals and innovators who will contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's rapidly evolving digital economy."



Source: UGC

With global economies driven increasingly by technology, the role of information technology and digital skills in Nigeria’s growth trajectory cannot be overstated. Nigeria's ICT sector is a massive economic driver in 2026, contributing nearly 20% to the national GDP. The market is valued at USD 38.76 billion and is expanding rapidly alongside a boom in local fintech and data-demand.

In a world continually shaped by technological innovation, Aptech Nigeria and Middlesex University London invite the nation’s youth to step boldly into the global digital arena this August. Aptech Career Quest 2026 stands as the gateway - unlocking futures, connecting continents, and defining new standards of readiness in the age of innovation. Join us on the journey to a world-class degree and a brighter, tech-driven tomorrow.

About Aptech

With over four decades of strong experience in the training and skilling, Aptech is a pioneer in the education and training business with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current global presence of over 800 centres, Aptech has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, and pre-school segment amongst others. Aptech has 25 years of glorious presence in Nigeria with over 70 centers across major cities like Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Osogbo, Kano, Kaduna, Calabar, Uyo, Awka, Ota, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abeokuta, Alagbole, Owerri, Umuahia, Ijebu Ode and many more.

Attend Aptech Career Quest and get a chance to win up to 50% Scholarship on Middlesex University Final year admission. To register, visit - www.aptech-ng.com/campaign/career-quest or write to us at info@aglsm.com

Follow us on Instagram: @aptech_ng

Source: Legit.ng