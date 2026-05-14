The Recording Academy has officially announced all key dates for the 2027 Grammy Awards season, including submissions, voting periods, and the main ceremony

Nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards will be revealed on November 16, 2026, following the first round of voting that closes in October

The 2027 Grammy ceremony will stream on Disney+ and Hulu for the first time in the awards' history, alongside its traditional ABC broadcast from Los Angeles

The Recording Academy has officially rolled out the calendar for the 2027 Grammy Awards, setting the stage for music’s biggest celebration.

The organisers revealed the full schedule on Tuesday, May 12, confirming when submissions, nominations, voting, and the grand ceremony will take place.

Grammy Awards announce full timeline for the 2027 season as countdown starts for February ceremony in Los Angeles. Photo: grammys

Source: Instagram

The announcement included a detailed timeline for all major activities leading up to the ceremony.

“IT’S TIIIIIME! The road to the 2027 Grammys officially begins now.”

Grammys product eligibility and submissions

The eligibility period for the 2027 Grammy Awards runs from August 31, 2025, to August 28, 2026.

Artists and record labels can submit their entries online between July 7 and August 21, 2026.

This window allows musicians to register their work for consideration across various categories.

Grammys voting and nominations timeline

First round voting will take place from October 12 to October 22, 2026, when Recording Academy members select nominees across all categories.

The nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards will be announced on November 16, 2026.

Final round voting, where members choose the winners, will run from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027.

Grammy Awards reveal full 2027 schedule and confirm major streaming change ahead of historic ceremony in Los Angeles. Photo: grammys

Source: Instagram

Historic streaming debut of the Grammys

For the first time in their history, the Grammys will be broadcast live on ABC and also stream on Disney+ and Hulu, giving fans more ways to tune in.

The event will be staged at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, continuing the tradition of hosting the awards in one of the world’s most iconic music venues.

The organisers encouraged fans to mark their calendars for all the key moments throughout the season.

"IT’S TIIIIIME! The road to the 2027 Grammys officially begins now.

Mark your calendars for submissions, nominations, voting, and all the key moments leading up to Music’s Biggest Night.

Nov. 16, 2026 - Nominees Announced for the 2027 Grammys.

Feb. 7, 2027 - The 2027 Grammy Awards will be streaming on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu for the first time ever.

Swipe through to learn about all the key dates for the 2027 Grammy Season."

Check out the Grammys' Instagram announcement below:

Cobhams Asuquo criticises the Grammy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian producer Cobhams Asuquo accused the Grammy Awards of exploiting Nigerian artistes and fans by boosting Los Angeles' economy through attendance, while withholding awards.

The music director, who worked on Davido's "5ive Alive" world tour, called for Nigerians to invest in homegrown awards like the Headies instead of chasing Grammy recognition.

His comment followed Nigeria's disappointing performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where South African singer Tyla won the Best African Music Performance award ahead of Burna Boy, Davido, and Ayra Starr.

Source: Legit.ng