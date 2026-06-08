A video of football star Taiwo Awoniyi at Apostle Joshua Selman's Koinonia service has surfaced online, delighting many fans

In the clip, the footballer was acknowledged by the cleric, who recognized his presence and shared a few words with him

Many people applauded the cleric for his remarks to the football star, while others praised Awoniyi for his commitment to God

A heartwarming video of football star Taiwo Awoniyi at Apostle Joshua Selman's church has surfaced online.

In the recording, the cleric was preaching from the pulpit when he spotted the Nottingham Forest forward among the congregation and called him out.

Reactions as Apostle Joshua Selman spots Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in church. Photo credit@apostleselman/@awoniyi18

Source: Instagram

Apostle Selman acknowledged Awoniyi's presence and offered prayers for him. While speaking, the cleric noted that it was encouraging to see the footballer in the house of God.

He explained that his remarks were not driven by fanaticism, nor was he trying to turn the player into a religious fanatic. According to him, God has already elevated Awoniyi in his football career.

Apostle Joshua Selman Shares More About Awoniyi

Speaking further, the clergyman said the goal was to help the football star become even more exceptional when he returns to the pitch. He prayed for grace and excellence upon Awoniyi and noted that the church could not expect him to remain within the congregation at all times.

Apostle Selman added that he would not ask Awoniyi to turn the football field into a crusade ground. Instead, he prayed that the grace he receives in God's presence would continue to distinguish him in his profession.

Fans hail Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi as he attends church. Photo credit@awoniyi18

Source: Instagram

"I just spotted Awoniyi. It is good that you are in the house of God. I am not saying it out of fanaticism. I am saying it because he is in church to learn balance. We are not raising him to be a fanatic; God has already elevated him in sport. If he remains a member here without fulfilling his purpose, we are wasting his time."

Fans react to video of Awoniyi in church

Reacting to the video, many fans expressed joy at seeing Taiwo Awoniyi openly demonstrate his faith by attending church.

Several people appreciated God's grace upon his life and responded positively to the prayers offered by Apostle Selman.

Here is the Facebook video below:

Reactions from fans about the video

Here are comments below:

@Adamawa Bou wrote:

"Grace follow you in the name of Jesus Christ."

@Frederick Nene Kwesi Djornobuah said:

"Glory divine."

@Els E. T. Toth-Wijma reacted:

"You start with I am happy you are in the house of God?? But we are all bodies a house of God individual... Together we are stronger, but please stop saying the building is the house of the Church. Thats such a lie!!! Please, everybody who is in Christ is a body/is God's temple. So please, together where there are 2 or more it is a stronger temple!!!! So what you do together is yes. The Church... But please keep the context clear and Holy."

Apostle Selman speaks about things to come

Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Joshua Selman released a disturbing prophecy concerning the year 2024.

According to the cleric, God revealed to him that the year 2024 will be a turbulent and challenging year for believers.

The popular man of God said he saw many people losing their companies and fathers and mothers losing jobs.

Source: Legit.ng