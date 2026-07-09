Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a football predictor known for accurate big-match calls, shared his verdict on the France vs Morocco quarter-final

France enter the clash as heavy favourites, riding a six-game winning run and boasting Kylian Mbappe's seven tournament goals so far

Gbandeh predicted the match would go to a penalty shootout, with Morocco advancing to eliminate France from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A football predictor with a strong reputation for calling major match outcomes correctly has tipped Morocco to knock France out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, setting up what could be a dramatic penalty shootout exit for the tournament favourites.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh made the bold forecast ahead of Thursday night's last-eight tie at Gillette Stadium, which kicks off at 9pm Nigerian time.

France and Morocco get the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals underway at the Gillette Stadium on Thursday night. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The prediction has since stirred considerable debate among football fans online.

According to Squawka, France arrive as the clear favourites. Kylian Mbappe scored his seventh goal of the tournament in the Round of 16, a winner against Paraguay that also became his 19th career World Cup goal.

The French side have collected five wins from five matches at this edition of the competition and have won 16 of their last 19 World Cup fixtures overall, suffering only one defeat in normal or extra time during that stretch.

Morocco's unbeaten run adds pressure

Morocco, however, are far from underdogs on paper.

The Atlas Lions arrive on the back of a remarkable 34-match unbeaten run, a sequence that includes five matches at this tournament without defeat.

Their only World Cup losses in recent memory came in 2022, when they fell 2-0 to France in the semi-finals and 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place play-off.

Crucially, the two sides are meeting again in the same competition for the first time since that semi-final, which France won courtesy of goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

Gbandeh's prediction for France vs Morocco

Despite France's commanding run of form, Gbandeh believes the Atlas Lions will go all the way.

Writing on Facebook, he said:

"Morocco VS France! This match will be difficult as both teams have been excellent. I see a match going all the way into extra 30 minutes, a draw in extra time as well, and a penalty shootout where the best team on penalties will win. France will not make it to the next stage."

Gbandeh has built a growing following for the accuracy of his forecasts on high-profile matches, making his call on this particular fixture one that many supporters are watching closely as the quarter-final approaches.

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Morocco winner

Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about the intriguing prediction made by Nimbus Pronos, a cat known for its uncanny ability to forecast football match outcomes, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco.

As both teams prepare to face off, the stakes are high, with Morocco seeking to avenge their previous loss to France and solidify their place in World Cup history.

Source: Legit.ng