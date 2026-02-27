How Jenn Nawada turned garden design into must-watch TV

Jenn Nawada is a premier landscape designer and TV personality who built her career through grit and hands-on mentorship. She is best known as a core cast member on This Old House and Ask This Old House. Jenn has become a household name for her ability to transform outdoor spaces into functional works of art.

Jenn Nawada transitioned from environmental education to landscape design before founding Nawada Landscape Design, Inc., in 2009.

She first appeared on This Old House in 2010 and officially became the show's landscape contractor in 2020 .

in and officially became the show's landscape contractor in . As part of This Old House cast, she earned a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2022.

Real name Jennifer Nawada Evans Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 1973 Age 52 years old as of February Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Justin Evans Children 2 School Northfield Mount Hermon High School College Rollins College, Florida, Conway School of Landscape Design Profession Landscape contractor, TV personality Instagram @jnawadatoh Facebook @JNawadaTOH

Jenn Nawada's biography

Jennifer Nawada was born on 7 July 1973 in the United States. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. While she keeps her family and early life private, she has shared her passion for the outdoors long before she picked up a professional shovel. In a video posted on 11 October 2024, Jenn shared on This Old House:

I knew I wanted to do something in the natural world, but I didn't know exactly what.

Jenn Nawada attended North Mount Hermon High School and later enrolled at Rollins College for an undergraduate degree. She graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.

Nawada's desire to create led her back to the Conway School of Landscape Design. She graduated with a Master of Arts in Landscape Design and Land Use Planning in 2000.

Jenn Nawada's career journey: Turning dirt into design

Jenn Nawada is a landscape designer and TV personality. Initially, she worked as an environmental management educator at Shelburne Farms in Vermont, teaching children about the natural world.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she began her landscaping career in 2001. Jenn spent years honing her craft at Weston and Bonnie Ulin, Inc., eventually becoming a Massachusetts Certified Horticulturist in 2004.

In 2009, Jenn Nawada launched her own firm, Nawada Landscape Design, Inc., based in Boston. The company offers design, installation, and consultation services.

Her big break on television came just a year later, when she appeared as a guest designer on This Old House. By January 2020, she stepped into the massive shoes of long-time expert Roger Cook, becoming the franchise's official landscape contractor. In April 2022, together with other cast members, she was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Emmy.

Who is Jenn Nawada's husband?

Jenn Nawada has been married to Justin Evans since 2003. In the aforementioned interview on This Old House, she mentioned that Justin is British.

Something people might not know about me is, that I like to travel, and I'm married to a really cute Brit.

Nawada and Evans are raising two sons, Owen and Lucas. The family lives in the Boston area in a historic home from the 1900s.

Who is Jenn Nawada? She is a landscape designer and the owner of Nawada Landscape Design. What is Jenn Nawada's nationality? Nawada is an American national, born in the United States and raised in Tampa, Florida. How old is Jenn Nawada? She is 52 years old as of February 2026. Jenn was born on 7 July 1973. How long has Jenn been on This Old House? Jenn has been on the show for 16 years, having first appeared in 2010 for the Auburndale project. How long has Jenn Nawada been working in her field? She has been in the landscaping field for approximately 25 years since 2001. Is Jenn Nawada on social media? Jenn is active on social media and has accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and X (Twitter). Is Jenn Nawada still married? The TV personality is still married to Justin Evans, and the couple has two children.

From an environmental educator to lead landscape contractor on This Old House, Jenn Nawada has built a premier career rooted in hands-on expertise and creative design. She successfully manages her company, Nawada Landscape Design, and inspires millions on television.

