Who is Pente Wentz’s wife? Following his 2011 divorce from Ashlee Simpson, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz has not remarried. He has been in a long-term relationship with model Meagan Camper since September 2011. The couple share two children, Saint Lazslo and Marvel Jane, and co-parents his son, Bronx Mowgli, with Simpson.

Meagan Camper and Pete Wentz at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year on 13 November 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pente Wentz’s wife: is he married now?

Pete Wentz, best known as the bassist for the rock band Fall Out Boy, is not currently married. He was previously married to singer Ashlee Simpson from 2008 until their divorce was finalised in 2011. Since his divorce, Wentz has been in a long-term relationship with his partner, model Meagan Camper.

Inside Pente Wentz’s dating history

Pete Wentz’s personal life has often attracted public attention alongside his career as the bassist and lyricist for Fall Out Boy. Over the years, he has been linked to various women in the entertainment industry, including models, actresses and singers. Below is an overview of his relationship history.

Pete Wentz at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on 27 June 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Alicia Simmons (early 2000s)

Alicia Simmons and Pete Wentz had a brief romantic relationship in the early 2000s, before Fall Out Boy's rise to mainstream fame. At the time, Simmons worked in the music industry as a guitar tech and merchandise seller for various bands, including Fall Out Boy and Straylight Run.

Simmons later became well-known for her marriage to and subsequent divorce from Mikey Way, the bassist of My Chemical Romance.

Jeanae White (2003–2006)

Pete Wentz’s relationship with Jeanae White was one of his longest early romances, starting around 2003. The two reportedly met in 2002 when White was 15, and Wentz was approximately 23.

Their relationship was on-and-off and reportedly ended around 2006, shortly before Wentz began dating Ashlee Simpson. Wentz’s 2013 novel, Gray, features a love interest that many readers believe is heavily based on White and their shared history.

Michelle Trachtenberg (2006)

Michelle Trachtenberg at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on 9 February 2020 in West hollywood, california. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg was an American actress best known as a child star in Harriet the Spy and for iconic television roles as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl.

As published by People, she and Pete Wentz had a brief but highly publicised relationship in 2006, shortly before Wentz began his long-term relationship with Ashlee Simpson.

Michelle Trachtenberg and Pete Wentz were frequently photographed together at Hollywood events, such as the launch of the T-Mobile Sidekick 3. Their relationship was short-lived as they broke up after dating for a couple of months.

In a 2007 Rolling Stone interview, Wentz hinted at their time together, stating;

I’m attracted to creative people and train wrecks, and there’s no shortage of that in Los Angeles,

Following Wentz’s divorce from Ashlee Simpson in 2011, he was spotted out for coffee with Trachtenberg in Los Angeles. This sparked rumours that they were rekindling their romance, though it was later clarified that they were just friends.

Trachtenberg tragically passed away in February 2025 at the age of 39. Her death was later attributed to complications from diabetes mellitus. Before her death, Trachtenberg was in a long-term relationship with talent agent Jay Cohen, whom she’d been seeing since 2020.

Ashlee Simpson (2006–2011)

Ashlee Simpson And Pete Wentz Celebrate New Year's Eve 2011 on 31 December 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jeff Schear

Source: Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who gained fame in the early 2000s with her hit 2004 album Autobiography and her MTV reality show, The Ashlee Simpson Show. She and Pete Wentz began dating in 2006 after meeting at the MTV Video Music Awards.

They were frequently seen at nightclubs and events, officially confirming their relationship in April 2007. Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson married on 17 May 2008, at Simpson's parents' home in Los Angeles, with her father, Joe Simpson, officiating. The pair welcomed their first child, a son, Bronx Wentz, on 20 November 2008.

In February 2011, Simpson filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. As documented by InStyle, the couple said in a joint statement at the time.

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. We remain friends and deeply committed and loving parents to our son Bronx, whose happiness and well-being remains our No. 1 priority. We ask that everyone honor our privacy as we navigate this next phase of our lives.

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz at the 2010 Barnstable-Brown gala on 30 April 2010 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Michael Hickey

Source: Getty Images

The divorce was finalised on 22 November 2011. During a 2015 interview with The Howard Stern Show, Pete opened up about their breakup and what led to the end of their marriage. He stated:

I thought it was a forever thing. I’m not the kind of guy … My parents have been married, I think, 35 years. Forty years, this year, maybe? But no, I didn’t [anticipate the split]. At the same time, we were both very young.

He went on to reveal that things between them started to unravel when Fall Out Boy went on a break in 2010:

At 31, we’d had all these great years as a band, and then we took time off, and I basically became Mr. Mom. I had the beard, the flannel shirt. I didn’t know what my identity was. That factored in. When your identity is what you do, it’s hard when you stop doing it.

Today, Wentz and Simpson maintain a positive relationship and co-parent Bronx together alongside Simpson’s current husband, Evan Ross.

Meagan Camper (2011–present)

Meagan Camper and Pete Wentz at the Washington Hilton on 25 April 2015 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Pete Wentz has been in a relationship with model Meagan Camper since September 2011. The pair met through mutual friends at a concert. They share two children: Saint Lazslo Wentz, born on 20 August 2014, and Marvel Jane Wentz, born on 21 April 2018.

Wentz has been open over the years about his blended family and co-parenting with Simpson, who also has a daughter and son with her husband Evan Ross. He told People magazine in 2015:

Putting the kids first is the most important thing. You’ve got to think of the kids and loving and caring for them. That’s definitely the most important thing first.

In a January 2015 interview with The Howard Stern Show, Wentz opened up about how his long-term partnership with Camper and the responsibilities of fatherhood shifted his priorities toward emotional presence. He said:

I've learned that you need to make time to be present for people, and that was something that I learned and only kind of came with age. And I've matured. I think it really came with having a kid. Like, kids don't care if you've got an e-mail to send.

Meagan Camper and Pete Wentz at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala on 25 January 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Despite being together for over 14 years, Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper have not officially married. Wentz told Stern that they are in no rush, stating:

In our mind, we're thinking, 'Let's do this the right way….To me, the right way is when we have time to plan it. I didn't really want to do it in the public eye this time. I didn't really want to do it in magazines. We're just doing it on our own a little bit.

He added:

I think that understanding that commitment can be…when you're really committed to somebody, you know that you're going to be with them, whether a ring changes that or not…I think it's important to the kids. I do still believe in marriage. My parents are married. My sister is married. I'm a man in love.

Pete Wentz at Tempe Beach & Arts Park on 21 February 2025 in Tempe, Arizona. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Pete Wentz? Pete Wentz is an American musician, singer, and songwriter best known as the bassist and primary lyricist for the rock band Fall Out Boy. Where is Pete Wentz from? He was born in Wilmette, Illinois, United States. How old is Pete Wentz? The popular singer is 46 years old as of 2026. He was born on 5 June 1979. How old was Ashlee Simpson when she married Pete Wentz? Ashlee Simpson was 23 years old when she married Pete Wentz on 17 May 2008. She was born on 3 October 1984. What happened to Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz? Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz divorced in 2011 after three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Who is Pete Wentz's partner in 2026? As of early 2026, Pete Wentz's long-term partner is model Meagan Camper. Is Pete Wentz still with Meagan Camper? Pete Wentz is still in a relationship with his longtime partner, model Meagan Camper. They have been together since 2011. How many children does Pete Wentz have? The popular musician has three children: a son, Bronx Mowgli, with his ex-wife, Ashlee Simpson, and two children, a son, Saint Laszlo, and a daughter, Marvel Jane, with his current partner, Meagan Camper.

