What is known about Erin Perrine ex- husband, Nick Perrine, and their relationship
Nick Perrine, Erin Perrine's ex-husband, has a successful career as a high-level political operations expert and federal executive. He currently works as the Chief Communications Officer for the Social Security Administration. Nick and Erin Perrine were married for seven years before quietly parting ways in 2023.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Nick Perrine met Erin during the 2010 Ron Johnson Senate campaign in Wisconsin, and married on 2 July 2016.
- Perrine worked for 13 years at the National Rifle Association (NRA) before his current role at the Social Security Administration.
- While Nick maintains a low profile, Erin remarried Conor Maguire, a long-term Republican political advisor.
Profile summary
Real name
Nicholas Perrine
Gender
Male
Date of birth
2 May 1988
Age
37 (as of February 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aries
Place of birth
United States
Current residence
Virginia, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Caucasian
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'8"
Height in centimeters
173
Weight in pounds
176
Weight in kilograms
80
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Marital Status
Divorced
Ex-spouse
Erin Perrine
University
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Profession
Political operations expert, federal executive
Who is Erin Perrine's ex-husband, Nick Perrine?
Nicholas Perrine was born on 2 May 1988 in the United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Perrine has kept most of his family background private.
Nick Perrine attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison after high school. He graduated with a degree in political science and legal studies.
Nick Perrine's career highlights
Nick Perrine is a seasoned political operations expert and federal executive. He started in the political world around 2010, serving as a policy analyst for the Wisconsin State Senate. In 2012, Nick moved to the National Rifle Association (NRA), eventually serving as Director of Executive Operations, according to his LinkedIn profile. During
In September 2025, Perrine transitioned to public service under the leadership of Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano. He currently serves as the Chief Communications Officer for the Social Security Administration.
Inside Nicholas Perrine and Erin Perrine's marriage
Nick Perrine and Erin Margaret, a Republican political strategist, commentator, and media personality, met while working on the 2010 Ron Johnson Senate campaign in Wisconsin. While Erin became a spokesperson for the 2020 Trump campaign and a Fox News contributor, Nick focused on the logistical and administrative side of politics.
Erin and Nick wed in a private ceremony on 2 July 2016 at St. Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The couple divorced in 2023 and did not have children during their seven-year marriage.
Erin has since moved on, marrying Conor Maguire, a principal at WPA Intelligence, in February 2025. Nick has kept his personal life out of the headlines since the split.
FAQs
- Who is Erin Perrine? Erin Perrine is a prominent Republican political strategist, commentator, and media personality.
- Who is Erin Perrine's first husband? Her first husband was Nick Perrine.
- When did Erin Maguire get married? They married on 2 July 2016, in Washington, D.C.
- What does Nick Perrine do for a living? Nick Perrine currently works as the Chief Communications Officer for the Social Security Administration.
- How did Nick Perrine and Erin Perrine meet? Nick and Erin met during the 2010 Ron Johnson Senate campaign in Wisconsin, where both worked as aides.
- Did Erin Perrine get married? Erin Perrine did get married first to Nick Perrine in 2016, then remarried Conor Maguire, a principal at WPA Intelligence, in February 2025.
- Who is Erin Maguire's husband? Erin Maguire's current husband is Conor Maguire. He leads polling and strategy at WPA Intelligence.
- Did Erin Perrine and Nick Perrine have any children? The two did not have any known children while they were together.
Nick Perrine, Erin Perrine's ex-husband, a former political expert, thrives quietly in operations at the Social Security Administration. The two were married for seven years after meeting on the 2010 Ron Johnson campaign, but their union ended in divorce in 2023. Erin Perrine moved on and married Conor Maguire, while Nick keeps his personal life private.
