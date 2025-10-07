A look at Adriana Lima's boyfriends before she got married

Adriana Lima's boyfriends have always been a topic of interest, with fans eager to know who the supermodel has dated before settling down. Over the years, she was linked to high-profile names like Lenny Kravitz, Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein, and Julian Edelman. Today, Adriana is married to Andre Lemmers, a film producer.

Adriana Lima attends a film premiere in Los Angeles (L). The model at an event at TCL Chinese Theatre (R). Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Adriana Lima dated several famous men, including Lenny Kravitz (2001–2003) and Julian Edelman (2016–2017).

She was engaged to Lenny Kravitz , but the engagement did not culminate in marriage, calling it off in 2003 .

, but the engagement did not culminate in marriage, . Lima married Marko Jarić in 2009 , and they divorced seven years later, in 2016.

, and they divorced seven years later, in 2016. In 2023, she married film producer Andre Lemmers, with whom she has a son.

Profile summary

Full name Adriana Lima Gender Female Date of birth 12 June 1981 Age 44 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Salvador, Bahia, Brazil Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Brazilian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-90 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Maria da Graça Lima Father Nelson Torres Marital status Married Partner Andre Lemmers Children 3 Profession Model, brand influencer Instagram @adrianalima Facebook @AdrianaLima X (Twitter) @AdrianaLima TikTok @adrianalima

Adriana Lima's boyfriends history

Adriana Lima's boyfriends have been the subject of headlines since the late 1990s. The renowned supermodel was frequently seen with musicians, athletes, and even royalty. Here is a closer look at her dating history before she tied the knot.

Lenny Kravitz (2001 – 2003)

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

One of Adriana Lima’s most famous relationships was with rock musician Lenny Kravitz. The two began dating in 2001 and quickly became a power couple, admired for their stunning looks and creative energy. The musician even featured the model in the music video for his 2002 single, Yesterday Is Gone (My Dear Kay).

During their relationship, the musician gifted the model a diamond belly-button ring, which got lost during a modelling shoot. Fortunately, it was later recovered. In 2002, Adriana Lima and Lenny Kravitz got engaged, but by 2003, they had quietly called it quits, citing conflicting schedules as the main reason.

Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein (2003–2006)

After her split from Lenny Kravitz, Adriana Lima began a relationship with Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein. The two reportedly met at a party hosted at a mutual friend's private villa, sparking a romance in 2003. They were often seen together at glamorous European events, becoming a favourite subject of the press.

Their relationship lasted for about three years before quietly ending in 2006. Although neither revealed the reason for the breakup, it was widely speculated that long distance and their demanding careers contributed to the split.

Derek Jeter (2006)

Derek Jeter attends Reserve Cup Miami 2025 at Reserve Miami Seaplane in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

Though never officially confirmed, Adriana Lima was rumoured to have dated baseball star Derek Jeter in 2006 following his split from TV host and model Vanessa Minnillo. The two were spotted together on several occasions, which fuelled speculation about a romance.

However, neither Lima nor Jeter addressed the rumours publicly, and the alleged relationship eventually faded without confirmation.

Marko Jarić (2006 – 2014)

Adriana Lima and Marko Jaric attend Technogym U.S. Showroom Launch Event at 70 Greene St. in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

In 2006, Adriana Lima and Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić met at a party in Los Angeles and immediately hit it off. After two years, they got engaged on the model's 27th birthday. After a whirlwind romance, the two exchanged marriage vows on 14 February 2009 in a private civil ceremony in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The couple had two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, and were considered one of the most admired celebrity couples. Unfortunately, Adriana Lima and Marko Jaric separated in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016, but they remain on good terms while co-parenting. Their joint statement after the divorce read:

After long and careful consideration, we have decided to separate after five years of marriage. We are grateful to be the parents of two incredible young daughters that we will continue to co-parent. We would greatly appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy as we begin this delicate next chapter for all members of our family.

Justin Bieber (2014)

Justin Bieber is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

During the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, it was alleged that Lima and Justin Bieber hooked up after partying together late into the night. Bieber intensified speculation by posting a photo with her on social media.

However, Lima later denied the romance, clarifying that she never dated him and that the Beauty and a Beat singer does not meet her standards for potential boyfriends. The model jokingly said during a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen:

Anybody below 6 feet 7 inches, you know how I call them? Friends.

Joe Thomas (2016)

Adriana Lima (R) and Joe Thomas attend the amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Kevin Tachman/amfAR16

Source: Getty Images

Adriana Lima was briefly linked to retired NFL player Joe Thomas. Their romance sparked speculation when they appeared together on the red carpet at the 2016 amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival.

They also shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, but by July 2016, reports confirmed that their time together had been short-lived. Following the end of their relationship, they deleted pictures on their social media pages.

Sami Khedira (2016)

Sami Khedira looks on during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Draw at Swiss Tech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann

Source: Getty Images

In the summer of 2016, Lima was photographed vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, with German soccer star Sami Khedira. Their beachside outings sparked romance rumours, though neither publicly confirmed a relationship. The connection appeared casual and short-lived, more like a holiday fling than a serious partnership.

Julian Edelman (2016)

Julian Edelman attends YouTube Brandcast 2025 at David Geffen Hall in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Adriana Lima and NFL player Julian Edelman were first spotted together in July 2016, holding hands at Straight Wharf seafood restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts. They reportedly connected in Miami through mutual friends.

The former wide receiver for the New England Patriots and the model briefly dated until March 2017, when their breakup news emerged. Their relationship was highly publicised, as Edelman was at the peak of his football career. However, busy schedules reportedly caused the couple to part ways.

Matt Harvey (2017)

Adriana Lima and Matt Harvey attend a Showtime Championship Boxing bout presented by Premier Boxing Champions at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Adriana Lima was romantically linked to baseball pitcher Matt Harvey in early 2017. They were spotted kissing at a waterfront dinner in Miami and showing PDA at a boxing match in New York. The fling was brief, lasting only a few months, and ended after media drama tied to Lima’s past relationship, though she later emphasised her commitment to staying single.

Metin Hara (2017)

Brazilian top model Adriana Lima (L) and writer Metin Hara (R) arrive hand in hand at a restaurant for dinner in the Yalikavak Neighbourhood of the Bodrum District. Photo: Ali Balli/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Model Adriana Lima and Turkish writer and spiritual teacher Metin Hara first sparked dating rumours after the pair was spotted in June 2017. They were spotted hanging together on multiple occasions, including on a yacht ride in Turkey. The two also occasionally shared updates on their relationship on social media.

However, the couple wrapped up their close to one-and-a-half-year romance in January 2019. Their breakup was reportedly amicable, and neither has commented about it.

Andre Lemmers (2020 – present)

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers attend the after-party for the world premiere of Tubi Movies' "The Thicket" at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA

Source: Getty Images

Though not a boyfriend in the past tense, Andre Lemmers is an essential part of Adriana Lima’s love story. The two began dating in the early 2020s and welcomed their first child together in 2022. In 2023, Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers officially tied the knot, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

Adriana Lima’s husband is a film producer and media executive. He is known for working on international co-productions and developing projects across multiple genres. He shares a son born in August 2022 with the Brazilian supermodel.

FAQs

Did Adriana Lima date Derek Jeter? She was rumoured to have dated Derek Jeter in the early 2000s, but neither of them confirmed the relationship publicly. How did Adriana Lima meet her husband? The model reportedly met her husband through mutual friends in the early 2020s, and they later tied the knot in 2023. Who was Adriana Lima's first husband? Her first husband was Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić. They married on Valentine’s Day in 2009 and divorced in 2016. How many kids did Adriana Lima have with Marko? She had two children with her first husband, Marko Jarić. Their daughters are Valentina, born in 2009, and Sienna, born in 2012. Was Adriana Lima engaged to Lenny Kravitz? The former couple got engaged in 2002 after dating for about a year, but they ended their engagement and broke up in 2003. Did Adriana Lima and Justin Bieber date? The pair did not date, as she publicly denied the rumours despite brief speculation in 2014. Did Adriana Lima date Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein? The two dated from 2003 to 2006 and were often seen attending glamorous events together. Did Adriana Lima date Julian Edelman? The model and NFL star Julian Edelman dated briefly between 2016 and early 2017 before going their separate ways.

Adriana Lima’s boyfriend history show a fascinating journey through love, heartbreak, and personal growth. From musicians and royalty to athletes, her relationships captured public attention for decades. She is married to her husband, Andre Lemmers, with whom they share a child.

