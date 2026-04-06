Jarvis stated that she has maintained a strict no-intimacy policy with Peller, citing the fact that he has yet to officially pay her bride price

She admitted to performing "wife duties" for Peller, but only as a strategic move to show him the "opportunities" he could permanently lose

Jarvis insisted that her traditional upbringing takes precedence over the expectations of the "Gen Z" dating scene

Jarvis has opened up about her relationship with streamer Peller, explaining why she has drawn a firm boundary despite their close bond.

The influencer made the revelation during a recent interview where she addressed questions about intimacy and commitment in her relationship.

When asked what happens when Peller tries to get close at night, Jarvis made it clear that there are limits he has not crossed.

Jarvis says that she has maintained a strict no-intimacy policy with Peller. Photos: Peller/Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

According to her, the reason is simple: he has not formally taken steps toward marriage.

“He hasn’t put money on my head,” she said, referencing the traditional bride price often paid before marriage in many Nigerian cultures.

Jarvis further explained that although she cooks, cleans, and takes care of Peller, those gestures do not automatically grant him full access to intimacy.

Instead, she described her actions as intentional, saying she wants him to understand what he stands to lose.

“I’m cooking and doing everything so he can see the opportunities he might lose. The food is free,” she said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Jarvis' confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Nichola30415971 stated:

"Before I believed it oo cause that girl is smart and senior him with 4 years. Even before this GLE Peller don spend upto 20 million on that girl. Na girl wey be say dey warn am before when he wasn't as this rich. After this GLE they are having s*x cause if not it's too much"

@usefulpain666 shared:

"Make she dey whine una, no be same PELLER mistakenly JAM TALK say them do the do for U.K when both of them dey on top bed, JARVIS knew it was slip of tongue but she wasn't cool with it when PELLER said it"

@Asap_Rhap commented:

"This girl talks to much abeg …last video she said pepper has access to her body she doesn’t deny him now she’s saying something else"

@tmottyyy wrote:

"I love the way Nigerian Celebrities understand the mental capacity of many of their Nigerian followers and use it to play. Because if they don’t see their Audience as dumb people there’s no way someone will be using this dumb talk just to trend and people will believe and talk about it."

Jarvis insists that her traditional upbringing takes precedence over the expectations of the dating scene. Photo: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis drags Peller for calling her babe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a robot girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, got visibly angry when her rumoured partner, Peller, called her 'babe' on TikTok live.

In a trending video, she warned him against repeating such an act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in PDA.

Source: Legit.ng