A Nigerian woman has shared her observation of Funke Akindele's blockbuster movie Behind The Scenes, which was recently released on Netflix

Shortly after it debuted on the platform, it stirred different reactions from many who came online to share their reviews

A woman who shared her review shared the kind of people who should avoid the movie, as she posted the effect of the movie on her.

A woman who watched Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes on Netflix shared how the movie made her cry.

She also mentioned the kind of people who should avoid watching the movie, opening up about the deep lessons in the movie.

A lady who watched Behind The Scene shares kind of people who should avoid movie. Photo: Facebook/ Adedara Bise Folashade, Instagram/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Facebook

The movie, which premiered on December 12, 2025, has been making waves in the Nollywood scene, with fans praising its relatable storyline and impressive performances.

The movie tells the story of Aderonke, played by Scarlet Gomez, a successful real estate entrepreneur whose life is turned upside down by selfish family members.

Behind The Scenes has broken records, grossing over N2 billion at the cinemas and debuting at number one on Netflix.

Behind The Scenes: Lady shares deep review

Identified on Facebook as Adedara Bose Folashade, the woman questioned Funke Akindele about the storyline of the movie.

She also mentioned that people who are emotional should avoid the movie, sharing that Behind The Scenes had a storylinr filled with deep lessons.

The woman stated that she had a headache after watching the movie, which lasted for ours.

She said in her Facebook post:

"Haaaa Funke Akindele, are you sure you are just an ordinary human being? Because how on earth did you come up with such a powerful storyline?

"Haaaa! I cried and cried and cried. The story is filled with deep lessons. It reminds us how people easily forget the good you’ve done once you’re no longer there.

"And sometimes, the very person you trust the most could end up destroying everything you’ve built and betray you. If you’re very emotional, please don’t watch it o. I’ve had a headache since yesterday after watching it, and it still hasn’t gone away. Behind The Scene is honestly 200/100 for me."

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trail lady's review of Behind The Scenes

Yusuf James Idowu said:

"You er just putting us in suspense...What's d name of the movie."

Betty Tolani Gabriel said:

"Only the review sef I've been crying I don't know what I will do if I watch it oo."

Segy Vocal Adedapo said:

"I swear I almost cried yesterday while watching Aderonke."

Bowale Ranti said:

"I cried when I was watching BEHIND THE SCENES no, no, no, so emotional."

A woman shares her experience after watching Funke Akindele's Behind The Scene. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Woman shares review of Behind The Scenes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who watched Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes on Netflix posted an emotional clip from the movie that made her cry.

She also shared how she prayed while watching the movie, sharing what scared her while watching the movie.

Source: Legit.ng