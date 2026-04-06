A coalition of civil society groups has backed President Tinubu's appointment of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim as UN representative

The coalition highlighted Ibrahim's competence and extensive experience for the diplomatic role

It also disclosed the reason President Tinubu chose Ibrahim, a former senator, for the important position

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of civil society groups in Nigeria has declared support for President Bola Tinubu's appointment of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The groups which collaborated with the National Good Governance Advocacy Network (NGGAN) and 360 other organisations disclosed their support at a world press conference in Abuja.

Civil society groups back Jimoh Ibrahim’s diplomatic role, describing the move as a strategic decision in the national interest. Photo credit: Coalition of CSOs

Source: UGC

They described the appointee as a true Nigerian and global citizen well-suited for the demanding diplomatic role.

Why we back Tinubu's appointment of Jimoh Ibrahim - Coalition

According to the coalition, Ibrahim’s selection was a strategic decision that reflects competence and aligns with Nigeria’s aspirations for stronger global engagement.

Dr Emmanuel Agabi, convener of the coalition, stated that the gathering was convened “to affirm our confidence in his capacity to represent our country with distinction.”

He emphasised that the address was “not a rebuttal driven by sentiment, but a statement grounded in facts, perspective, and national interest.”

“The position of Permanent Representative to the United Nations is one of immense responsibility. It demands more than presence. It requires intellect, experience, negotiation skills, and a deep understanding of global systems," the convener added.

He noted that in Ibrahim, Nigeria has a figure who embodies these qualities through his blend of enterprise, intellectual depth, and public service.

The statement added:

"Dr Ibrahim has built institutions across various sectors as a businessman, contributing to economic development and creating opportunities for Nigerians. His legislative experience includes serving as Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, where he actively participated in national policy discourse.

"He served on key Senate committees such as Appropriations, Finance, Gas, Education, NDDC, Capital Market, Diaspora and NGOs, Trade and Investment, Housing, and Niger Delta.

"Beyond national politics, Dr Ibrahim served as Nigeria’s Representative in the ECOWAS Parliament and as an Executive Member of the Pan-African Parliament. These roles provided him with direct exposure to regional diplomacy, multilateral engagement, and continental policy coordination."

The coalition highlighted his academic pursuits and intellectual contributions, describing him as a leader who combines practice with thought and experience with reflection.

Why Tinubu appointed Jimoh Ibrahim as UN envoy

Meanwhile, the coalition said President Tinubu’s decision to appoint Dr Ibrahim reflects a commitment to selecting individuals based on competence, experience, and strategic value.

It noted that the administration has prioritised reforms, institutional strengthening, and global repositioning, objectives that demand capable hands and informed minds.

According to Agabi, the appointment “is a decision rooted in judgment. It is informed by an understanding of the demands of global representation. It is aligned with Nigeria’s aspiration to engage more effectively on the international stage.”

The coalition expressed confidence that Dr Ibrahim’s experience, exposure, and intellectual depth position him to contribute meaningfully in the role and urged all stakeholders to support leadership decisions that strengthen Nigeria’s voice in the international community.

President Tinubu hailed for appointing Jimoh Ibrahim as UN representative. Photo credit: Coalition of CSOs

Source: Twitter

Did Germany reject Fani-Kayode as ambassador?

In another report, Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, has denied the claim that Germany rejected his ambassadorial appointment.

An online platform claimed that Germany refused Fani-Kayode’s posting “over rabid ethnic and religious slurs.”

Responding on his verified X account on Monday, March 30, FFK, as he is popularly known, wrote: “Fake news everywhere. These opposition elements are so pained by my appointment and they are doing everything to discredit me and scuttle it. Whether they like it or not I will serve my country! Keep crying!”

Source: Legit.ng