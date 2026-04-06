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Nigerian Lady Leaves Life in Australia, Returns Home to Become a Farmer, Shares Reason
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Nigerian Lady Leaves Life in Australia, Returns Home to Become a Farmer, Shares Reason

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A Nigerian nurse has shared why she reportedly left abroad and returned home to pursue her long-time dream of becoming a farmer
  • She showcased her farmland, displaying how she had started cultivating tomatoes with plans to supply fresh produce
  • The video sparked reactions online, with many questioning her location while others praised her bold decision

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A Nigerian woman, @nurse_deo, has shared her decision to leave her life abroad and return to Nigeria to pursue a career in farming.

The lady shared a TikTok video on April 1, 2026, stating that she relocated from Australia back to Nigeria to focus on a long-time dream she had always wanted to fulfil.

Australia-based Nigerian nurse returns back to Nigeria to start farrm
A Nigerian lady who was living abroad shares the reason she returned home. Photo credit: @nurse_deo
Source: TikTok

That dream was to become a farmer.

Australia-based lady returns to Nigeria, starts farming

In the viral video, she introduced herself as a registered nurse and explained that although she had a stable career abroad, she chose to follow her passion for farming.

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She said:

"I decided to come back to Nigeria so I can do some farming, as this is something that has always been in my bucket list."

She showed the viewers her farmland, where she was currently cultivating tomatoes. She also stated her intention to supply fresh produce across Nigeria.

Lady living in Australia returns to Nigeria to become a farmer
A Nigerian nurse living in Australia returns back to start a farm business. Photo credit: @nurse_deo
Source: TikTok

Another reason she said she was into farming was that she was able to reconnect with nature and had missed eating fresh foods.

She said in the TikTok video:

"This is why I love being back home—like I love being back home, I want to eat fresh food, you know? And just connect with nature.
And yeah, some of you asked me if I still want to do nursing. Well, at this point I want to just concentrate on farming, okay? And I will put you guys on with what I decide to do with this, but this is very big land as you can see, acres, okay? I'm not here to play. This is like my retirement plan."

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to abroad lady's return to Nigeria

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users. Some of the comments are below.

Emmanuel stated:

"That sky no be Nigerian sky."

GREAT EAGLE said:

"You should have edited the sky my sister. we know the colour of African sky. you are in one farm in Australia."

Ukiyke commented:

"I hope you will not connect with a snake."

choice 4 life questioned:

"Do Nigeria have road good enough to get your tomatoes to the consumers? Also is Nigeria safe, long enough for your tomato farm business to stay long enough for you and your consumers?"

Liliana Osahon commented:

"Well done, which area in Nigeria are you doing it? You alone can't pick all these tomatoes."

CindyP wrote:

"What if you find snake there."

In a similar story, a Nigerian lady has sought advice from social media users on where to relocate to with a budget of N20 million.

Read also

Nigerian lady with 32 days left to find job in UK cries out in video, people react

Nigerian family celebrates relocating to another country

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian family documented their emotional relocation journey from Finland to the United States after receiving long-awaited visas.

The parents celebrated receiving five visa-stamped passports after planning the international move for more than two years.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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